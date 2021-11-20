A Madison County man will spend 10 years in prison for vehicular homicide, a Sept. 3, 2020 incident that claimed the life of Department of Natural Resources Captain Stan Elrod.
Arvil E. Hamons, 32, Danielsville, pleaded guilty in Madison County Superior Court to homicide by vehicle in the first degree, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and possession of a schedule I controlled substance. He was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to 15 years for the homicide charge, five years for the firearm conviction and three years for the substance charge. He was sentenced to a total of 20 years with the first 10 to be served in confinement and the second 10 on probation.
Hamons, who had controlled substances in his system while driving a Maroon 2008 Chevy Cobalt, was traveling north on Hunt Road around 7:40 p.m. when he failed to maintain his lane and struck Elrod, who was walking on the southbound side near the shoulder.
Elrod’s passing was mourned by family, friends and the law enforcement community across the state. He is remembered as a fun-loving, family man, who comforted those in need. The 28-year DNR veteran was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, who enjoyed hunting, fishing, coaching Little League, NASCAR. He loved music and practical jokes. He was an avid cyclist, participating in the Police Unity Tour, a Ranger of the Year in 1999, a Georgia Southern and Columbus State University graduate, and a board member of the Outdoor Dream Foundation, an organization providing hunting, fishing and other outdoor adventures to children who have been diagnosed with terminal or life-threatening illnesses. He is survived by his wife, Julie, and their two sons, Levi and Luke.
Other recent actions in Madison County Superior Court include:
•William Joseph Maddox-Knight was sentenced by Judge Harvey Wasserman to serve 20 years with the first five years to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation and to pay $1,500 in fine on charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and two counts of aggravated assault. Charges of home invasion, first-degree burglary and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony were dismissed.
•Brandon Tyler Bonner, of Lexington, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of felony theft by taking. He was also sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve three years of confinement and pay a $500 fine on charges of fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer and driving while license suspended. Charges of reckless driving, affixing of plate to conceal or misrepresent identification, driving on suspended license, driving on the wrong side of the road, improper backing and failure to wear safety belt were dismissed.
•Mark Joseph Tatum, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 10 years with the first two years to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation and to pay $5,000 in fines on charges of peeping tom and invasion of privacy. A charge of felony tampering with evidence was dismissed.
•Jesse Dean Davis, homeless, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 12 months, with the first 23 days to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation and pay a $300 fine on a charges of sexual battery.
•Austin Randall Kelley, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of possession of marijuana less than an ounce. A charge of possession of cocaine was dismissed.
•Jennifer Nichole Dillard, of Commerce, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 20 years with the first three years to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation and to pay $2,000 in fines on charges of felony theft by taking, criminal trespass and three counts of second degree burglary.
•Joshua Nathaniel Lee Hattaway, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Wasserman to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $100 fine on charges of theft by taking and sale/distribution/possession of dangerous drugs. A charge of drugs not in original container was dismissed.
•Jessse William Decker, of Martin, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve three years of probation and pay a $250 fine on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects.
•Tina Diane Graham, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Wasserman to serve six months of confinement on a charge of violating a family violence order.
•Leroy Parr, of Elberton was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve three years of probation on charges of possession methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects. Charges of possession of drug-related objects, improper brake light, defective windshield and two tag light violations were dismissed.
•Jasmine Delane Elrod, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve three years, suspended upon successful completion of drug court, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, marijuana less than an ounce, possession of drug-related objects and drugs not in original container.
•Kerry Lee Hill, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve three years of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of possession of cocaine. Hill was also sentenced by Judge Wasserman to serve three years of probation and pay $600 in fines on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects.
•Chadwick Lewis-Williams, of Commerce, was sentenced to 10 years of probation and ordered to pay $1,500 in fines on charges of theft by taking and burglary. He also had his charges of burglary in the first degree and theft dismissed by Judge Phelps.
•Chadwich Markas Lewis-Williams, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve eight years, with the first seven to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation and pay a $300 fine on charges of two counts fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and a charge of reckless driving.
•Lonnie Boyd Couch, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $300 fine on a charge of driving under the influence/less safe/drugs. Charges of theft by receiving stolen property and failure to maintain lane were dismissed.
•Jakwon Kendarius Mapp, of Nicholson, was sentenced to serve 12 months of probation and pay $350 in fines on charges of obstruction of officers and driving without a license by Judge Phelps.
•Denise Smith Chester, of Homer, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 20 years of probation and pay $2,000 in fines on charges of first degree burglary, felony theft by taking, fraud or theft in obtaining Controlled Substance and two counts of identity fraud.
•Martina Ashavion Carruth, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 24 hours (suspended upon payment of a $250 fine) on a charge of disorderly conduct (reduced from battery family violence).
•Dillon Lamar Scott, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 10 years of probation and pay $1,000 in fines on charges of burglary and theft by taking.
•Traci Leann Dean, of Carnesville, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months and pay a $300 fine on a charge of DUI/less safe/alcohol. Charges of aggravated assault, second-degree criminal damage to property and battery family violence were dismissed.
•Martavious Deion Jarrell, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve five years, with the first two years and six months to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation and to pay a $500 fine on charges of possession of methamphetamine (reduced from possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute) and crossing the guard line with contraband. Charges of possession of drug-related objects and criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor were dismissed.
•Cody Andrew Burbage, of Hull had his charges of possession of methamphetamine, DUI/less safe/drugs, possession of drug-related objects, driving while license suspended, failure to maintain lane and taillight violation dismissed by Judge Malcom because Burbage is deceased. Charges of retaliation against law enforcement and interference with government property were dismissed for the same reason.
•Edward Herschel Nunn, of Carton, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months with the first 30 days to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation and pay a $350 fine on charges of obstruction of an officer and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
•Preston Dean Lunsford, of Carlton, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve six years with the first five years to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation and to pay a $300 fine on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and DUI/less safe/drugs. Charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving while license suspended, speeding and failure to wear a safety belt were dismissed.
•Jacquez Antavious Brown, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 20 years of probation and pay $2,000 in fines on charges of three counts of theft by taking and three counts of entering an automobile.
•Michael Charles Swilling, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Wasserman to serve four months of confinement on a charge of criminal trespass (concurrent with any other sentence).
•Melissa Dean Mulligan, of Metter, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 10 years of probation and pay $750 in fines on charges of second-degree cruelty to children, possession of methamphetamine and interference with custody.
•Christopher W. Thomas, of Athens, had his charge of battery family violence moved to the dead docket by Judge Phelps in order to complete an anger management program; once completed, the case will be dismissed.
