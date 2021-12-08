Madison County Ace Hardware off Hwy. 29 in Danielsville was burglarized in the early morning hours of Nov. 30.
A 2020 F-150 was stolen, along with 30 items, including chainsaws, weed-trimmers, pole saws and leaf blowers. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Danielsville Police Department at 706-795-2189.
