The Sexual Assault Nurse Examination (SANE) program at Harmony House Child Advocacy Sexual Assault Center allows victims to receive a medical examination for physical health well-being and collection of evidence for investigative services.
This program is offered to all victims of child abuse as well as adult victims of sexual assault. SANE services are offered using a victim centered approach and conducted in a trauma sensitive manor.
The SANE nurse will meet with a sexual assault victim and first assess the victim’s medical needs. Of course, any emergent medical needs will override the forensic medical exam. During the forensic exam, the patient guides the exam. History of the incident is gathered, which will direct the nurse in the collection of any DNA evidence that might be available. The SANE nurse will perform a thorough head-to-toe assessment of the patient, and take photographs of any physical injuries that may be present. Specimens and DNA samples will also be collected if the history indicates. The SANE nurse will also perform testing for pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections and provide the patient with resources for follow-up care and treatment as necessary. In addition to these services, the SANE nurse may be also called as an expert witness in the prosecution of a case to offer testimony as to the exam findings and the significance of those findings.
Harmony House Child Advocacy Sexual Assault Center provides medical services to children as well as adults. The goal of the SANE Program is to assess the health and safety of the child while preventing any further trauma. To make an exam child friendly, the SANE nurse first assures the child that there are no needles in the building, and there is no part of the exam that will hurt. The child leads the exam, is allowed to participate, and is given choices throughout. This allows the child to feel a sense of control. Reassurance is offered to the child and a great deal of time is spent building rapport. A game may even be incorporated into the exam as a relaxation technique, or the child may be given a stethoscope so that he/she can participate in the exam.
Adults obtaining SANE services are also in charge of his/her body and given choices of collection of evidence, treatment and follow up services. Sexual Assault is a traumatic experience for victims and great care and consideration is taken in providing medical services. It is important for a patient to know that they may stop or decline any part of the exam at any time. The patient is in charge. The SANE nurse’s role is to ensure that the patient receives the necessary medical care, follow-up care, education, and support to promote health and well-being.
Contact the RN SANE Harmony House Child Advocacy Sexual Assault Center at 706-245-8700.
