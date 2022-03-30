A Hartwell man was arrested last week on family violence charges.
Joshua Cole Descoteaux, 21, was charged with one count of criminal trespass family violence.
Officers were dispatched to Blacks Creek Church Road regarding a fight between brothers.
911 dispatched advised that Descoteaux (caller) said his brother threatened to shoot him. Once on scene, the men’s mother told officers that her sons got into an argument over a sexual joke about a girlfriend earlier in the day. The fight escalated into Descoteaux swinging a baseball bat and with both brothers swinging their fists at each other. There were holes in the wall and a broken mirror from Descoteaux swinging the bat.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Several abandoned vehicles were reported around the county last week, either blocking, or partially blocking roadways.
•Two juveniles ran away from the high school last week.
•A drug overdose with suspected heroin was reported in the county last week.
•A woman on Williams Wilson Road reported that her 15-year-old adoptive daughter ran away from home for the fourth time. She said that this time she had been missing three hours at the time of the report.
She said that she had been skipping school for the last five days and has a history of that behavior. She said she drops her off at the school and she goes inside, then out the back door where she gets into a car with a male and they then leave the school together. She said an argument started with her daughter today because she caught her opening unknown capsules and pouring the contents into her (mother’s) live-in boyfriend’s sugar. The argument ended with the girl leaving the house on foot.
•Animal control met with a man on Wesley Chapel Road who said a pack of dogs has been attacking some of his calves. An attempt to locate the dogs was made with no success. The owner was informed that he can defend his cattle, with firearm if necessary.
•A fight broke out near the Blazers on Glenn Carrie Road when a man stepped out in the road in front of a driver and waved his arm at the truck. The driver said he thought the man was attempting to throw something at this truck so he slammed on the brakes, leaving black marks and that when he got out the man was walking towards him aggressively and yelling. He said when the man got close enough, he pushed him into the ditch. The walker said he was just trying to get the driver’s attention. He said he was suffering from back pain and tooth pain and was sweating. No charges were filed due to a lack of witnesses.
•A vehicle fire was reported at 10:27 p.m., March 25. A 2005 Ford F150 was fully engulfed in flames near Bluestone Baptist Church. The Shiloh Volunteer Fire Department responded.
•A man with dementia was reported missing after going out for a walk March 27 in Hull. He was located about an hour after the call.
