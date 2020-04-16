A Hartwell woman was arrested last week after she repeatedly called Madison County 911 to ask for a ride to Hartwell.
Shelby Renee Philip Mealor, 24, was charged with one count of public drunkenness by Deputy Joseph Rutledge.
On April 10, Rutledge went to Ingles after management called about the woman in the store.
Rutledge met with the store manager who told him Mealor was seated on a bench inside drinking an alcoholic beverage she picked up in the store and had not paid for.
Rutledge spoke with Mealor who was drinking a Straw-Ber-Rita. Mealor said she wanted a ride.
She admitted she had not paid for the drink and that she had had three of them. Rutledge got her to take money from her purse and pay for the drinks and then placed her under arrest.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Michael Cooper, 59, of Colbert, was charged with one count of aggravated assault after he allegedly assaulted his 14-year old stepson during a domestic altercation at his home in Colbert.
•Keith Edward Brady, 54, Colbert, failure to appear, hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal and a probation violation.
•Kayla Michelle Baxter, 31, Bowman, DUI/drugs, expired vehicle tag or decal, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Jared Quinn Padgett, 23, Trenton, SC, driving while license suspended or revoked and DUI/multiple substances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.