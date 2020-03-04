A Fed Ex tractor trailer carrying sulfuric acid wrecked on Colbert Diamond Hill Road around 2 a.m., Wednesday, March 4, and a hazmat team was called to clean up after the accident, with the road shut down for hours.
Captain Jimmy Patton said there doesn’t appear to be a leak but that the cleanup effort requires special care. He said the truck driver, who lost control of the vehicle, was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Patton said at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday that he anticipates the road remaining closed for another two or three hours.
