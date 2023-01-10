A woman on Vineyards Creek Church Road in Comer reported a hit and run incident on Jan. 2. The woman told deputies that someone had damaged a 60-foot section of wire fence and a feeding trough with a vehicle.
In other incidents investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office last week:
•Cpl. Joshua Rice responded Jan. 2 to Dollar General in Danielsville, where a woman reported her juvenile granddaughter had shoplifted candy from the store.
•Deputy Devin Dorsey responded Tuesday, Jan. 3, to an abandoned vehicle blocking the roadway on Hwy. 98 at Loop Road, Commerce.
•On Wednesday, Jan. 4, Deputy Cody Swagger responded to a home on Hwy. 72 West, Colbert, where a woman reported her juvenile son was missing. The juvenile was later located hiding at a nearby home.
•A child custody dispute was reported Jan. 4 at a Norwood Road, Hull, residence, with deputies, including Deputy Timothy Zellner, responding.
•Deputy Austin Shubert along with Madison County EMS responded to the report of an unresponsive overdose male patient at a home on Maplewood Lane, Hull. Narcan was administered and the man woke up. He was transported by EMS for treatment.
•Deputy Zellner reported Jan. 3 he took a theft report at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Hwy. 98 West, Danielsville, for an incident that took place on Charlie Morris Road, Colbert.
•Deputy Zellner advised he took a report at the MCSO, Hwy. 98 West, Danielsville, in reference to a custody dispute that took place at a residence on New Haven Church Road.
•A woman on McCannon Morris Road, Danielsville, reported to Deputy Xavier Duncan on Jan. 4 that her vehicle had been struck by lightning.
•Deputy Kayla Townsend reported Wednesday, Jan. 4, she met a female at the Danielsville City Hall, Hwy. 98 East, Danielsville, in reference to a stalking incident.
•Deputy Duncan reported Jan. 4 he responded to Hwy. 172 at Hwy. 98 East, Danielsville, to a reported hit and run. Duncan reported someone driving a black SUV side swiped another car and continued traveling south towards Colbert.
•An accident involving a deer was reported Jan. 4 on Commerce-Neese Road, Hull.
•A woman on Holman Autry Road, Danielsville, reported to Animal Control Officer Misti Morrison on Jan. 4 her dog had been attacked by a stray pit bull. Since the Pit Bull was a stray and no rabies vaccine was available, the head was submitted for rabies testing.
•Deputy Neal Hinsley reported an ongoing investigation Thursday, Jan. 5, at a Jones Matthews Road, Colbert, location, where possession, manufacturing, etc. of certain controlled substances or marijuana was reported.
•On Thursday, Jan. 5, MCSO deputies, including Deputy Zellner, were dispatched to a Norwood Road, Hull, home, for a report that someone was hit with a car while trying to stop a theft.
•Deputy Shubert reported Jan. 5 he responded to a Peachtree Street, Colbert, residence, where an incident involving the discharge of a gun.
•A vehicle fire was reported Jan. 5 at Madison County High School, Madison Street, Danielsville.
•Deputy Craig Vaughn and Sgt. Martin responded Jan. 5 to a home on Bonds Lake Road in Danielsville where a juvenile who ran away from home was located and transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for evaluation.
•Simple assault was reported Friday, Jan. 6, at a home on Hardman Morris Road, Colbert, where a possible domestic dispute between siblings was reported.
•A man reported an accident with a deer Jan. 6 on Irvin Kirk Road, Danielsville.
•Cpl. Rice reported Jan. 6 he ran the tag displayed on a vehicle he was following on Cheek Pulliam Road at Hwy. 281, Royston, and received notification that the vehicle had a suspended registration and no valid insurance. The female driver was issued citations for no insurance and warnings for driving with a suspended registration, failure to maintain lane, speeding and failure to update address on driver’s license.
•A woman reported an accident with a deer Jan. 7 on Diamond Hill-Colbert Road, Colbert.
•On Jan. 7 shoplifting was reported at Dollar General, General Daniel Avenue North, Danielsville. The store manager advised she looked at the cameras and saw a man leaving the store with heaters and other items in his pocket without paying.
•On Saturday, Jan. 7, Lt Justin Hanley implemented a driver’s safety checkpoint on Old Elberton Road at Davis Street, Hull. Approximately 32 vehicles were checked and one arrest for outstanding warrants was made.
•A driver’s safety checkpoint was conducted Jan. 7 and 8 on Hwy. 106 South at Norwood Road, Danielsville. Approximately 57 vehicles were checked and one arrest for an outstanding warrant was made.
•Cpl. Rice, while traveling on Hwy. 29 South, Danielsville, on Sunday, Jan. 8, encountered a vehicle parked partially in the roadway causing a traffic hazard.
•Deputy Floyd responded Jan. 8 to an abandoned vehicle sitting partially in the roadway on Hwy. 29 North near Mason Mill Road, Danielsville, causing a road hazard.
•A 16-year-old juvenile male was arrested Jan. 8 for driving without a valid driver’s license and reckless driving for an accident with injuries on Timberland Drive, Danielsville.
•A man reported his vehicle was damaged while he was at a cookout Jan. 7 at a home on Three Rivers Court, Hull.
•Deputy Swagger reported Jan. 8 he responded to a theft reported at a Martin Griffith Road, Hull, residence, where a man reported a number of tools missing.
•Battery/simple battery – FVA was reported Monday, Jan. 9, at a Laurel Avenue, Comer, apartment where a domestic dispute involving a man, his sister and his sister’s boyfriend.
