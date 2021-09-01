A homeless man was arrested last week after a store clerk called 911 saying the man was in the parking lot of the Golden Pantry on Hwy. 29 South in Hull trying to pick fights with customers.
James Griffin, 42, no address listed, was charged with one count of disorderly conduct.
The responding officer found a white male, shirtless, wearing camouflage pants, sitting on the curb near the dumpster. Griffin kept telling the officer that he knew him, though the officer was not familiar with him. He said he was homeless, wanted to fight people and had walked from Winder. While speaking with Griffin, the officer noted that he kept looking out towards the gas pumps and at vehicles pulling into the store and cursing at them and yelling “you want to fight?” He said he got a cut on his head from being hit with a hammer.
Officers noted he appeared to be under the influence of something, possibly methamphetamine.
The store clerk said he called after receiving complaints from customers. He also said he witnessed Griffin walk to a gas pump and snatch the handle from a customer and try to hit him with it. The customer fought back and hit Griffin, then left the scene. EMS checked on Griffin’s wound and determined no stitches were needed.
In another arrest, Taylor Ray Nicole McDaniel, 18, of Nicholson, was charged with DUI/multiple substances, endangering a child by DUI, failure to maintain lane and two counts of child restraint law seat belt.
An officer was dispatched to Friendship Church Road where a small sedan reportedly left the road and was stuck in a ditch. While en route, the officer was informed that the sedan was out of the ditch and headed on Hwy. 98 towards Ila.
The officer parked at a station at the four-way stop in Ila and spotted a red Ford Taurus driving very slowly and weaving.
The vehicle continued to weave and the officer initiated a traffic stop on Hwy. 106. He approached the driver (McDaniel) and noted she had two small children in the car with her. She was arrested at the scene and the children’s father picked them up.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Ginger Brock Brown, 48, Hull, simple battery family violence.
•Derek Ezra Burdette, 28, Danielsville, two counts of failure to appear and two counts of probation violation.
•Austin S Carruth, 24, no address listed, battery family violence, criminal trespass and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Russell Edward Flanagan, 42, Toccoa, probation violation.
•Larry Jackson Floyd, 74, Danielsville, failure to appear.
•Heath Bradley Gilley, 27, Carlton, two counts of probation violation.
•David Blake Holder, 26, Winterville, probation violation.
•John Brady Miller, 20, Danielsville, probation violation and unauthorized discharge of firearms within 50 yards of a public highway.
•Randy Bernard Morris, 54, Athens, simple battery family violence and failure to appear.
•Kevin Scott Oglesby, 30, Danielsville, violation of family violence order.
•Rebecca Ann O’Kelley, 33, Colbert, possession of methamphetamine and theft by shoplifting.
•Stefan Charles Reagin, 35, Carlton, hold for Barrow County.
•Joshua Eric Ridgeway, 38, Comer, probation violation.
•Israel Aguilar-Solorzano, 20, Colbert, defective equipment, driving without a valid license and open container.
•Dayaa McKay Arne, 20, Royston, five county of felony theft by taking.
•William Edward Ray Davis, 37, Hull, battery family violence and criminal trespass family violence.
•Everett Wendell Faust, 57, Colbert, pedestrian under the influence.
•Camilla Raie Gordon, 17, Watkinsville, DUI/alcohol and speeding.
•Daniel Cardenas Palacios, 45, Athens, defective equipment and driving without a valid license.
•Ashley Lauren Parr, 24, Comer, driving without a valid license, DUI/multiple substances and failure to maintain lane.
•Shanna Marie Pittard, 36, Elberton, DUI/alcohol, speeding and two counts of endangering a child by DUI.
