A homeless man was arrested last week on drug and other charges following a domestic violence situation on Charlie Bolton Road with a woman there requesting EMS.
Todd Christopher Nelms, 53, was charged with false imprisonment, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of aggravated assault.
On March 30, Deputy Carolyn Gibson was dispatched to the scene along with Sgt. Mark Goodson.
They arrived about 8:30 a.m. and found Nelms outside the home. When asked, he told me the female involved in the altercation was inside and gave them the keys to the house. When Gibson knocked on the front door she could hear the woman shouting so she used the key Nelms gave her to enter the home. She found the woman inside the master bedroom. The woman told her that they were lying in bed together when Nelms’s dog began to use the bathroom on the floor and she attempted to wake him up.
When she shook him she said he turned and struck her, choked her and when she tried to leave the room he blocked her using his body.
He then allegedly took her handgun out of her purse and pointed it at her face and told her he would kill her if she called police.
Nelms said she was shouting at him at 4:30 a.m. and telling him to leave repeatedly and that it was her who stated she was going to shoot him. He said he removed the clip from her gun and placed it in the kitchen. He said he never put his hands around her neck or choked her and never pointed the gun.
The gun was found and taken as evidence.
While talking with the woman, Gibson saw four bongs on top of a dresser, and a yellow/orange crystal substance (later identified as methamphetamine) in a clear shot glass, black scales, two glass drug smoking devices, rolling papers and multiple lighters.
After seeing all this, Gibson contacted Inv. Sam Beard to come to the scene. The woman gave permission to search the bedside area where Gibson found an electric blender, which smelled of marijuana and sauce cups with a white powdery residue inside. Nelms was arrested and taken to jail.
In another arrest, Susan Kaye Collins, 38, of Danielsville, was charged with an investigative hold and a probation violation and Chad Drake, 39, also of Danielsville, was charged with battery family violence, second-degree cruelty to children (felony) and a probation violation.
On March 30, Deputy Joshua Rice, Deputy Carolyn Gibson and Sgt. Mark Goodson received information that Collins and Drake were in the area of Jot-Em-Down Road and Hudson Rivers Church Road. Both were known to have active warrants.
As Gibson turned onto Jot-Em-Down Road, Rice saw them running down a fence line with heavy brush. He reported to dispatch that they were running from Gibson toward his location. He got out and began running towards them while telling them to get on the ground but lost sight of them in the brush. Gibson followed suit, telling the suspects to get on the ground.
Rice found a spot where he could see Collins lying on her stomach and told her not to move while he climbed the fence. She was taken into custody without issue. Gibson located Drake and he was also taken into custody without incident.
Collins was handcuffed in the front since she told Rice she could possibly be pregnant.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Jason Wade Gurley, 40, Colbert, criminal trespass family violence, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine and simple battery family violence.
•Josiah Dane Jachimski, 22, Carlton, defective or no headlight, expired vehicle tag or decal, marijuana possession less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and remove or affix plate to conceal vehicle identification.
•Eileen Marie Mulligan, 32, Athens, failure to maintain lane, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Ryan Christopher Baxter, 28, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Jeffery Scott Caudle, 26, Danielsville, investigative hold.
•Bobby Lawrence Dawayne Cordell, 27, Royston, felony second degree felony and felony theft by taking.
•William Todd Dalton, 49, Colbert, two counts of probation violation.
•Dustin Sanford England, 40, Nicholson, probation violation.
•Jeremy Tyrone Howard, 28, Carlton, probation violation.
•Dajuan Antarrell Davenport, 45, Athens, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Ernesto Figueroa-Mondragon, 29, Greenwood, SC, DUI/alcohol and speeding.
•David Isaiah Freeman, 19, Colbert, criminal trespass family violence.
•Alexis Monique Hall, 29, Danielsville, driving while license suspended or revoked, faiure to appear and two counts of child restraint law child seat, safety belt.
•Randy Paul Hill, 42, Bowman, probation violation.
•Joseph Allan Huckabay, 51, Athens, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain insurance, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer and remove or affix plate to conceal vehicle identification.
•Eva Michelle Kiser, 27, Carlton, hold for Banks County.
•Reginald Tyreak McLeod, 20, Athens, driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to dim headlights.
•Jesus Navarro-Almanza, 20, Royston, DUI/drugs, marijuana possession less than an ounce and violation of window tint law.
•Kaitlyn Savannah Newsome, 25, Colbert, DUI/drugs and failure to yield entering roadway.
•Travis Lamar Parks, 37, Danielsville, driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of methamphetamine.
•John Paul Shelton, 60, Hull, hold for other county.
•Luis Angel Torres-Barriga, 18, Athens, DUI/drugs, possession and use of drug-related objects and violation of window tint law. (Georgia State Patrol)
