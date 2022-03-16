A homeless man was charged with public drunkenness after a Sweet Gum Alley man called 911 to have him removed from his residence.
Dennie Shane Smith, 35, was taken into custody by Deputy Glenn Cowan.
Cowan went to the residence where the complainant had asked for Smith to be removed from the residence. The caller invited Cowan inside where he found Smith sitting in a chair just inside the doorway. He noted that Smith was “extremely intoxicated” and had urinated on himself. The complainant said Smith had walked into his house without invitation and had been there for less than an hour. Smith got up and walked outside after Cowan told him he had to leave. Cowan told him he had to leave the property and stay out of the roadway. As he neared the driveway, Smith’s demeanor changed, according to the report and he began to demand a courtesy ride. When told that he would not be given a ride, he yelled “Y’all give me a courtesy ride or take me to jail.” He became more unruly so Cowan arrested him and took him to jail.
In another incident, a woman on Oak View Drive reported that a blue Chevy Malibu pulled up to her mailbox and went through her mail. The woman’s daughter was sent outside to investigate and she told the deputy that a woman in the car was going through their mail and had a yellow envelope in her hand when the car pulled away.
She said there was a male driving the car and that there was also a baby in the car.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office included:
•A suicide attempt by pills was reported in the county last week.
•A dog bite was reported on Dickson Drive last week. A man there said he and his co-worker were making a delivery and while unloading boxes, a dog came running out of the home and bit him on his forearm. There were four small punctures on his arm, according to the report. The owner was able to provide proof of a rabies vaccine. She was informed that her dog would still need to go through a 10-day quarantine due to the bite and the owner stated she understood. The officer told them that a recoupment for medical costs would be a civil matter.
•A man on Colbert-Danielsville Road reported that his drug dealer pointed a 38-revolver at his head and threatened to kill him. He told officers the man’s name and said he goes by “LA.” He said he purchases marijuana from him and that he is a blood gang member who lives on Farm Road. He said there were no witnesses to the incident. He was told about the Temporary Protection Order (TPO) process and told that if the man came back, he could call law enforcement.
•A drug overdose was reported in the county last week.
•A two-vehicle accident between a Jeep and a GMC Terrain on March 7 on Hwy. 29 North at Rock Quarry Road resulted in road blockage and a detour for afternoon traffic. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
•On March 8 an abandoned Mercedes with damage to its front end was reported at a stop sign on Neese Commerce Road at Hwy. 98, with no driver on scene. The car’s registration was used to track down the listed owner, who reported they had just sold the vehicle and provided information for the person he sold it to. The officer then called the new owner, who reported he was at the nearby Valero service station. The driver confirmed he had just purchased the car with knowledge there was brake failure. He said he began to drive the vehicle and immediately realized the brakes were not stopping it. He asked his friend to drive ahead of him and let him know when there were stop signs coming. He said his friend notified him there was stop sign approaching as they were traveling on Neese Commerce Road and the man said he tried everything to stop but was not able to and ended up striking his friend’s car in the rear. The driver was issued a traffic citation for driving with no insurance. No injuries due to the accident were reported and both parties refused medical attention.
