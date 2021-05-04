A homeless man was arrested last week on a family violence charge after he allegedly attacked his pregnant girlfriend during an argument about sleeping arrangements.
Steven Richard Cole Pressley, 22, no address listed, was charged with aggravated assault, battery family violence and terroristic threats and acts.
Deputy Austin Shubert was dispatched to Neese Grocery on Hwy. 106 South to meet with a woman about a domestic dispute that occurred on Nowhere Road the night before.
The woman told Shubert that about 3 a.m. she was at a home on Nowhere Road when she began arguing with Pressley about where they were going to sleep. She said they are homeless and staying “between places” and she is three months pregnant.
She said that following the argument she left the house and got into her Ford Explorer. Pressley reportedly followed her outside and threw a rock through the back driver’s side window, breaking it. She said she was afraid to leave after that but locked all her doors to keep Pressley out, however the passenger side door did not lock and he was able to get inside the Explorer, then climbed over the middle console and pinned her against the driver’s door.
He then struck her in the face multiple times with an unknown object, which left bruising on her cheeks.
She said she tried to call 911 multiple times, but that Pressley would knock the phone out of her hand.
She said he also grabbed her around the neck at one point. Eventually she told him she would drop him off somewhere so she could go stay with her mother. He drove, she said, but they had to pull over at Jai’s Corner due to her having a panic attack. They both got out and he continued to curse at her, she said, and ripped the passenger side rearview mirror off during this exchange. She managed to get a photo of him doing this. They eventually arrived at a place on Roger’s Church Road where he continued to berate her and she began to record him on her phone. He kept moving things from her vehicle and saying he was going to damage it again and not pay for any damages to her vehicle. He also struck her in the stomach, according to the report.
In another arrest, Jason Wade Gurley, 40, of Colbert, was charged with possession of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine and violation of a family violence order following an incident on Del Cedar Lane near Colbert. Cpl. Zach Brooks was dispatched to a domestic dispute in which a caller advised they could hear a man and a female fighting next door. A second caller stated that a woman texted her asking her to call 911 for help. Brooks noted in his report that he has prior knowledge of the residence due to multiple domestic disputes in the past.
While en route, Brooks was advised by dispatch that Gurley was out on bond and did have a order to stay away from the woman.
Brooks found Gurley hiding in a back bedroom and took him into custody. Methamphetamine was found on him during the arrest, as well a knife in his pocket.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office included:
•Mianiqua Teonna Stanley, 25, Athens, failure to appear.
•Timothy Tyrice Teasley, 23, Bowman, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding. (GSP)
•Autumn Denise West, 38, Danielsville, driving while license suspended or revoked. (Danielsville PD)
•Brian William Brown, 44, Bowman, probation violation.
•Lonnie Duane Dailey, 55, Hull, fugitive warrant.
•Jimmy Charles Ellis, 60, Hull, DUI/alcohol and speeding. (GSP)
•Stanley Leroy Guest, 67, Hull, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop for a stop sign and remove or affix license plate to conceal vehicle identification.
•Shonda Kaye Hill, 51, Athens, two counts of probation violation.
•Connie Hiott Jackson, 47, Colbert, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of methamphetamine and a probation violation.
•Gregory Keegan MacMullan, 23, Commerce, probation violation.
•John Henry McDonald, 32, Danielsville, two counts of probation violation.
•Eric James Rutledge, 41, Norcross, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer, marijuana possession less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offense and theft by receiving stolen property.
•Michael Charles Swilling, 33, no address listed, probation violation.
•Sabrina Lasha Holloway, 31, Athens, probation violation.
•Tommy Ezell Martin, 41, Greensboro, criminal trespass, public drunkenness and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•William Darius Dorsey, 27, Athens, failure to appear.
•Kody Keonski Burnett, 35, Danielsville, disorderly conduct and hindering law enforcement officer.
•Gary Lynn Buice, 59, Danielsville, criminal trespass.
•Damain Ball Blockum, 25, Hull, disorderly conduct.
•Christopher Travis Tillman, 29, Hull, simple battery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.