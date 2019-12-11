The American Red Cross was called to assist a family after a house fire in Danielsville Dec. 3.
Danielsville, Ila, Shiloh and Poca volunteer fire departments responded to a blaze shortly after midnight Dec. 3 at 2649 Wesley Chapel Road.
According to a 911 report, the Red Cross assisted four females, ages 44, 23, 19 and 4.
In another incident, Neese-Sanford and Hull volunteer fire departments responded to a wood heater on fire at 2791 Seagraves Mill Road at 2:47 p.m., Dec. 3.
