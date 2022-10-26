B&G Seed Company on Beck Road in Hull was burglarized Oct. 20.
According to a report from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the owner of the company told Officer Phillip Hunt that workers found the gate open on the morning of Oct. 21 with the gate’s lock lying on the ground.
The owner reported the theft of several items, including one Miller Plasma cutter, one Miller Welder, one Yes Welder, five-to-six Mitobi hand-held grinders, along with various hand tools.
The owner named three people as potential suspects.
In other incidents investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office last week:
•A structure fire at 995 Buddy Moore Road at 5:19 a.m., Oct. 21 in Colbert is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Red Cross was called in to assist a family of two adults and children ages 3, 5, 6 and 7. Neese-Sanford, Danielsville, Hull and Ila volunteer fire departments responded to the blaze.
•A Hull woman reported that her son, who has mental health issues, has not been taking his medication and that he struck her and took her phone so she wouldn’t call 911. The complainant called 911 from a neighbor’s house. She didn’t want him to go to jail, but wanted him to get a mental health evaluation. The son was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and admitted for mental health treatment. No charges were issued.
•A missing juvenile was reported on Sammie Haggard Road in Danielsville Oct. 17.
•A suicide attempt was reported in Danielsville. A woman was taken to the hospital after consuming alcohol and medication.
•A shift supervisor at Ingles reported that a man and woman attempted to pay for groceries with a fake $100. The suspects left before law enforcement arrived.
•A physical altercation related to a custody dispute was reported Oct. 18 at the Madison County Recreation Department after a baseball game. No arrests were made due to conflicting stories and no witnesses, though the complainant said multiple witnesses would be willing to come forward if needed.
•A woman reported her juvenile son was not doing his school work, getting in trouble at school and had gotten into an argument with his grandmother, then left the her house in Hull. He was located on Hwy. 29 and take back to the grandmother’s.
•A Colbert man reported that he received notification on his computer that the computer had been corrupted and was locked down. He called the number in the notification and said he spoke with a “very professional sounding person.” The victim said he went through the steps to unlock the computer. The person told the victim that someone used his bank account to charge $1,200 to purchase child pornography. The person began asking for personal information. He provided his birthdate and last four digits of his Social Security Number, then realized it was a scam. He contacted his bank and the Social Security Administration.
•A man on Della Slaton Road in Comer reported Oct. 17 that someone stole the catalytic converter off his Ford F-150.
•A runaway juvenile was reported on Timberlane Drive.
•Law officers are attempting to identify the driver of a dark-colored Mustang that pulled in front of a school bus on the morning of Oct. 20 and forced the bus driver to aggressively brake at Hwy. 29 and Diamond Hill Neese Road, causing several of the students and the driver to fall to the bus floor. Bus cameras recorded the incident. EMS was called to the scene to evaluate the students. The driver of the Mustang did not stop.
•A domestic disturbance between a man and woman was reported at Diamond Hill Mobile Home Park off Hwy. 29 Oct. 20.
•An Xbox One, iPhone charger and Apple watch charger were reported stolen from a Norwood Road residence in Hull.
•A Madison County man reportedly cut himself with a razor in a suicide attempt last week.
•An elderly man complained of stomach pains after a motor vehicle accident at Hwy. 72 and Foote McClellan Road at 9:11 p.m., Oct. 22.
•A Chandler Farm Road man was transported to a local hospital after falling at his residence.
•A Hull woman reported that someone texted her asking her to verify that her $500.96 purchase in Florida was actually hers. She was then contacted by a person from the phone number and was asked to provide personal information, including her Social Security Number. The person then sought her husband’s information. And he provided his banking password, then became suspicious and changed the password. No charges were made. The complainant sent a text message back to the number confronting them about the scam and the person replied, “where I’m from it’s eat or be ate.”
•A motor vehicle accident with a deer was reported on Hwy. 191 at Moores Lane at 7:15 p.m., Oct. 21.
•A motor vehicle accident with a deer was reported at 10 p.m., Oct. 22 on Roy Smith Road.
•A motor vehicle accident with a deer was reported at 12:10 a.m., Oct. 23 at Hwy. 98 and Reggie Ingram Road. A second report was filed in the incident. The deer bounced off the first car and into another.
•Shoplifting was reported at Ingles Oct. 21.
•A motor vehicle accident was reported on Paul Smith Road in Hull at 7:42 p.m., Oct. 21. The driver of the vehicle at fault fled the scene. Officer Craig Vaughn searched the vehicle and found a handgun, a white syringe with a clear liquid inside and an eyewear case with two empty syringes and a marijuana smell inside. The registered owner of the vehicle was contacted and said he did not want to meet to discuss the situation. The pistol was put into the sheriff’s office evidence locker. The incident remains under investigation.
•A vehicle was taken from a Charlie Bolton Road locale without permission Oct. 22.
•Driver safety checkpoints were conducted at James Adams Road and James Springs Road and at Moon’s Grove Church Road and Cleghorne Road Oct. 22. Another driver safety checkpoint was conducted at Spratlin Mill Road and Jones Matthews Road Oct. 23.
•An adult male was reported sending inappropriate text messages to a juvenile in Hull.
•A stolen vehicle was reported at a New Hope Church Road residence Oct. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.