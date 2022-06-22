The manager of a lawncare company on Old Danielsville Road in Hull reported a burglary June 20 in which a chain and lock were removed and missing from the front gate.
A glass had been broken on the garage door and a stand-behind Bobcat lawnmower was missing.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•A two-vehicle head-on collision was reported at 12:47 a.m., June 18 at Bluestone Baptist Church on Hwy. 29, with a 44-year-old man suffering a possible broken leg.
•A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:48 p.m. June 13 on Hwy. 29 First Citizens Bank in Dogsboro.
•A 72-year-old woman complained of leg pain after a two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 29 at Truist Bank at 7:18 a.m., June 17.
•On June 13 the store manager of Ingles, Hwy. 29 South, Hull, reported a male and female came into the store, ordered food at the deli and left the store without paying for the food. When the two were confronted in the parking lot by store personnel the male sat the plate of food down on a car and kept walking, the female sat the drink down and stated she thought the male paid for it. The two continued walking in the direction of Old Danielsville Road, MCSO Deputy Joshua Epps reported.
•Criminal damage to property and violation of a Family Violence Order was reported June 13 at a Della Slaton Road, Comer, residence, where a man who was not supposed to be there was reported to be breaking things and tearing up the residence.
•Madison County Animal Control Officer Misti Morrison reported on Monday, June 13, she responded to an Irvin Kirk Road, Danielsville, residence, where a woman had reported a deceased dog at her neighbor’s residence. The complainant said the dog had been tethered and she noticed the dog laying in the hot sun and not moving. She said when she went to check on the dog she found it was deceased.
•Around midnight on Tuesday, June 14, MCSO deputy Xavier Duncan, Sgt. Martin and Lt. Ring responded to a residence on Hardman Morris Road, Colbert, after someone complained that two male juveniles were seen with a pistol while walking around in the area. When officers entered the residence, after receiving the consent of the homeowner who was the grandfather of one of the juveniles, to talk with the juveniles the two ran out the back door. Lt. Ring reported he located a black pistol laying in the grass of the backyard, while the other officers were talking to the two juveniles inside the home. One of the juveniles was charged with possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18 and was transported to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to wait on a guardian to pick him up. The other male juvenile was transported to a juvenile detention center per the order of Judge Warren Caswell.
•A suspicious vehicle was reported on Sanford Nicholson Road, Hull, on June 14. Deputy Daniel Martin stated when arrived to check on the vehicle he found the car completely burned and destroyed by fire. The fire was extinguished by the Neese Sanford Fire Department and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
•A female involved in a domestic dispute on Tuesday, June 14, at a Joe Cooper Road, Danielsville, residence, told MCSO deputy Xavier Duncan that the male involved in the dispute had cut her on her finger with a sword during the altercation.
•A woman on Diamond Hill Neese Road, Hull, reported her son missing on June 15.
•On Wednesday, June 15, a woman reported a hit and run in the parking lot at Ingles, Hwy. 29 South, Hull.
•An incident of battery/simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) was reported June 15 at a home on Old Elberton Road, Hull, where two men who live in the home were involved in a fight. One of the men suffered injuries from the fight and EMS was summoned to check on him.
•Simple battery – FVA, interference with custody and criminal trespass was reported at a Payne Drive, Comer, residence, where a man reported a domestic dispute with his child’s mother and she hit him in the arm and the back on Thursday, June 16.
•A man on Lem Edwards Road, Winterville, reported June 15 his estranged wife, without his authorization, took $5,000 from his personal bank account to pay for a divorce attorney.
•On Thursday, June 16, a man on James Springs Road, Danielsville, reported he had been scammed out of $6,200 by someone claiming to be with the MCSO.
•Simple battery – FVA and cruelty to children was reported June 16 at a Jot Em Down Road, Danielsville, residence, where a woman reported her neighbor had been assaulted by her boyfriend in front of her son.
•On Friday, June 17, a man was transported to the hospital by Madison County EMS for treatment from an Alberta Drive, Colbert, residence, after he was found in the yard unresponsive.
•A traffic stop was conducted on Thomas Road, Danielsville, on June 17 at 9:10 p.m. due to the vehicle not having its headlights on. During the traffic stop the driver consented to a search of the vehicle and two magazines and a butt stock for an AR-15 were found. The driver provided deputy Xavier Duncan with the name of the man these items belonged to. The driver’s grandmother, owner of the vehicle, arrived and the vehicle was turned over to her.
•A woman on Hwy. 106 North, Danielsville, reported the theft of two grills from her residence.
•A man on Riverbend Drive, Danielsville, reported the theft of a single-person kayak from his residence.
•MCSO deputy Daniel Martin reported Sunday, June 19, he attempted to stop the driver of a motorcycle on Blacks Creek Church Road at Red Hill Road, Danielsville, and the driver fled driving recklessly, speeding and failing to maintain its lane of travel. The motorcycle driver fled into Jackson County onto Shankle Road and due to the conditions of the road the pursuit was called off.
•MCSO deputy Daniel Martin reported June 19 he responded to a Candlestick Drive, Hull, residence to a report of someone shooting a gun. Martin advised the homeowner to stop shooting due to it being dark and unsafe.
•A woman at a Hwy. 106, Hull, residence, reported a suspicious person in her back yard on Monday, June 20, around 7 a.m. and her and her husband reported hearing a woman screaming at a neighboring residence.
