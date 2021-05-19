A Hull man was arrested on firearms charges last week.
William Blaine Epps, 38, was charged with receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
Deputy Mason Bennett and Lt. Jason Ring were dispatched to Garnett Ward Road regarding a disorderly male.
While en route, dispatch informed them that Epps had been arguing with his father. The father left the house and went next door prior to their arrival.
Bennett spoke with the father who told him that his son had been taking drugs and has become aggressive. He said an argument started over Epps thinking that his father was talking with his girlfriend and sneaking around behind his back. He also said he owned a shotgun, which Epps kept in his room.
Since Epps had prior criminal history, officers confirmed through dispatch that he was still a convicted felon.
When they spoke with Epps, he said he didn’t like his father going behind his back with his girlfriend, but denied he had a shotgun and said officers could search his bedroom. Lt. Ring saw the shotgun sitting in the open in an enclosed garage, loaded with five rounds.
Epps was placed under arrest.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included;
•Chadwich Markas Lewis-Williams, 23, Commerce, first-degree felony burglary and theft by taking.
•Macy Armeita Lampros, 27, Danielsville, failure to appear.
•Travis Michael Lincoln, 36, Bonner, probation violation.
•Fransico A. Mata, 27, Decatur, DUI/drugs and failure to have license on person.
•Jhontae Lanee Sanders, 31, no address listed, probation violation.
•Ronald Carter Slack, 51, Commerce, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
•Richard David Stepp, 37, Lithonia, probation violation.
•William Bryan Whitley, 62, Danielsville, DUI/alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
•David Franklin Adkins, 60, Danielsville, battery family violence, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of drug related objects, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
•Jamarius Deante Barnett, 31, Lexington, distracted driving, expired driver’s license and failure to obey traffic control device.
•Patrice Quashaun Barnett, 37, Hull, false report of a crime.
•Dalis Simone Beck, 20, Augusta, driving without a valid license. (Danielsville PD)
•Eric Cordova Cordova, 40, Greenville, TN, driving without a valid license and failure to drive within a single lane.
•Patrick Earl Daniel, 29, Athens, battery family violence, criminal trespass, driving while license suspended or revoked, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, speeding, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and two counts of child restraint law seat belt. (GSP)
•Anita Murphy Dixon, 53, Hull, hold for Bartow County.
•Stacy Bernard Faust, 53, Athens, DUI/alcohol, expired vehicle tag or decal, no insurance and open container. (Danielsville PD)
•Jane Elizabeth Harmon, 59, Comer, DUI/alcohol.
•Austin Jerry Shane Kerns, 20, Danielsville, reckless driving and speeding.
•Jaime Martinez-Albarran, 33, Athens, driving without a valid license.
•Oscar Jerome Maxwell, 42, Athens, failure to appear.
•Linda Ann Parham, 46, Royston, failure to appear.
•George Clay Sears, 48, Danielsville, criminal trespass family violence.
•Korbin Lane Smith, 22, Danielsville, DUI/drugs and marijuana possession less than an ounce.
•Tracy Denise Tittle, 47, Colbert, hold for Oglethorpe County.
•William James Treadwell, 31, Royston, failure to appear, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•James David Wilkins, 42, Pendergrass, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Eddy Layton Delaigle, 52, Monroe, probation violation.
