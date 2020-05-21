A Hull man was arrested last week after he reportedly held someone at gunpoint in a store parking lot.
Joshua Lee Drake, 29, was charged with pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another, reckless conduct and felony terroristic threats or acts.
Investigator Sam Beard responded to the Golden Pantry on Hwy. 72 West last week regarding people fighting in the parking lot. The caller advised that Drake was hold the victim at gunpoint. Both parties left the parking lot before he arrived and headed toward Ingles. Beard located them at the Kwik Shell Station and after an investigation, Drake was arrested.
In another arrest, Michael Chadwick Bryant, 44, of Carlton, was charged with battery family violence, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone call and simple battery family violence.
Cpl. Zachary Brooks was dispatched to Madison Hills subdivision off Hwy. 29 South on May 16 regarding a domestic dispute that had already occurred. Once in the subdivision, he was flagged down by the victim, who had dried blood on his shirt, was missing a shoe and was bleeding from his right wrist. The victim stated that his granddaughter’s boyfriend, Bryant, had done this to him and he wanted him removed from his house.
He stated that Bryant had probably run away because he knew he had managed to get to a neighbor’s home and call 911, but that his granddaughter should still be at the home.
The victim stated the matter began when Bryant and his granddaughter were arguing and Bryant tried to pick her up and carry her out to the car and she did not want to go. The victim said he attempted to intervene on her behalf and Bryant grabbed him and when he tried to leave the house, grabbed his car keys and phone and cut him in the process.
The victim then grabbed a set of keys to another car and went to a neighbor’s home to call 911.
When Brooks arrived at the residence he found the granddaughter in the backyard and she said that Bryant had left walking into the woods. She corroborated her grandfather’s statement and said that Bryant was likely headed to his mother’s home in Oglethorpe County.
Brooks obtained a description of what Bryant was wearing later found him walking along Jones Mathews Road, where he was taken into custody and taken to jail.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Frank Kesler, 62, Athens, failure to maintain lane, theft by receiving stolen property and four counts of when a person is a party to a crime (bondsman off bond for charges related to a 2017 incident).
•Tyquince Kayon Byrd, 39, Athens, obstruction or hindering person making emergency telephone call and simple battery.
•Crystal Lynn Cheek, 41, Hartwell, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI/drugs, expired or no registration or title, failure to maintain lane, marijuana possession less than an ounce and open container.
•Joshua Daniel Cochran, 41, Commerce, probation violation.
•Shantay Lynette Gurley, 25, Hull, probation violation.
•Aja Simone Hall, 29, Morgan, false statements or writings; conceal facts or fraudulent documents.
•Thomas Jefferey Moreland, 58, Athens, theft by taking.
•David Gregory Moss, 54, Goodhope, two counts of probation violation.
•Donald Loyd Brown, 54, Hartwell, defective or no headlights and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Tony Devon Bullins, 60, Colbert, driving while license suspended or revoked and expired vehicle tag or decal.
•Lonnie Duane Dailey, 55, Hull, driving without a valid license and improper/erratic lane change.
•Jimya Chanel Dooley, 18, Athens, hold for other county.
•Jordan Danielle Hanley, 29, Danielsville, simple battery.
•Kristina Renae Henderson, 31, Athens, probation violation.
•Nicholas Josiah Maxwell, 20, Athens, simple battery family violence and terroristic threats and acts.
•John Henry McDonald, 31, Colbert, violation of conditions on limited driving permit.
•Michele Lee Mutch, 27, Hull, probation violation.
•Gena Tamaf Singleton-Bolemon, 57, Danielsville, DUI/alcohol, open container in vehicle and tail lights required.
