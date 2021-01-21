A Hull man was arrested last week on multiple charges following a domestic dispute at a Hwy. 106 South home.
James William Davis, 42, was charged with second-degree arson, criminal trespass family violence and three counts of false imprisonment.
Deputy Joshua Smith and other officers were dispatched to the home after a woman called to say her brother had returned home and set her vehicle on fire.
Earlier in the evening, officers had responded to the same address for a domestic dispute and warrants were issued against Davis, who fled into the woods at that time and was not located.
Two other officers arrived before Smith and took Davis into custody during this second call.
She said she was inside with their mother when another man came in and told her that her car was on fire. Davis then came in and refused to allow anyone to go outside. They were eventually able to get past him get to the vehicle to put the fire out. The victim said she found a Styrofoam plate on her back seat on fire and also found her gas tank open with a piece of smoldering paper towel in the gas tank. The man who alerted the victim to the fire said he witnessed Davis setting the fire.
In another arrest, James Foster Burnworth, Jr., 44, of Hull, was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct.
Officer Joshua Smith was dispatched to Reese Lane in Hull last Sunday regarding man with two children with him two children with him who was “wanting a preacher” and talking about hurting himself.
The man was subsequently placed under arrest and the Department of Family and Children’s Services was contacted to begin and active investigation on him and his wife.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office included:
•Philip Joshua Williams, 31, of Colbert, was charged with criminal trespass family violence following a domestic dispute between him and his girlfriend at a home on Noah’s Way. Deputy Joshua Smith was dispatched to the scene after his girlfriend called to say she had asked Williams, the father of her child, to leave but he had refused and was breaking things in the house. When Smith arrived, Williams had locked his girlfriend and their 11-month old out of the house. Another deputy was eventually able to get him to unlock the door and officer observed multiple areas of damage inside the home. He was arrested and taken to jail.
•Austin Tylor Clark, 20, Carlton, second degree felony burglary.
•Jeremy Lynard Coon, 31, Athens, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and windshield and windshield wipers.
•Larry Jackson Floyd, 73, Danielsville, simple battery family violence.
•Denise Hall, 21, Athens, simple battery family violence.
•Gregory Lecoy Jennings, 17, Colbert, aggravated assault.
•David Lee McElroy, 51, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Linda Carol Moon, 53, Athens, first-degree felony burglary.
•William Blaine Rogers, 43, Asheville, NC, DUI/alcohol, open container and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by sue of threats or violence.
•Pericles Terrance Statiras, 49, Hull, two counts of probation violation.
•Douglas Edward Watkins, 53, Conyers, failure to appear and battery.
•Christy Michelle Webb, 42, Hull order to incarcerate.
•Joseph Edward Williams, 18, Watkinsville, simple battery, simple battery family violence and failure to appear.
•Martin Claver Martinez, 51, Washington, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Valdon Monroe Cooper, Jr., 28, Bowman, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Joseph Blaine Fettic, 36, Hull, felony terroristic threats and acts.
•Anthony Tarrell Hall, 36, Athens, driving with no license on person and DUI/alcohol.
•Cruz Lee Hill, 27, Athens, duty upon striking fixture, failure to drive within a single lane, hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident, open container and DUI/alcohol.
•Jasmine Laquantay Jackson, 29, Athens, simple battery family violence.
•Heidi Marie Klingelsmith, 41, Bogart, possession of methamphetamine.
•Dusty Taylor Shirley, 35, Commerce, first degree felony burglary.
•Cynthia Denise Thacher, 61, Hull, DUI/alcohol, failure to maintain lane and improper backing.
