A Hull man was arrested on drug charges recently after his estranged wife called to report him sitting in the driveway of their Bryant Court home.
Adrian Steve Hall, 48, was charged with possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of cocaine.
Deputy Gabriel Dalton took a call from the wife, who had questions about the finalization of a divorce from her husband.
She explained that she is in the legal process of obtaining a divorce from her husband and that he had traveled to their home from Tallahassee, Florida and was currently sitting in his Toyota Tacoma truck in the driveway. She also explained that she had attempted to obtain a Temporary Protection Order in Madison County and was denied due to the finalization of the divorce. She explained that she and her two children were staying with her parents at an address in Clarke County.
She said she fears Hall due to his behavior after consuming illegal narcotics and that she believes he is often under the influence of drugs. She said she recently found a glass smoking device with a Brill-O pad in the end of it (Dalton noted this type of device is used to smoke crack cocaine).
She further stated that it is possible he was under the influence as he sat in the driveway and that his mother had informed her that she gave him money the day before because he said he needed “a fix” and that he had come to the home the previous day to obtain money from her as well.
She said she didn’t want their two children to be in an environment involving drug use.
Dalton went to the home and met with Hall, who was still sitting in the driveway in his truck.
Dalton found a glass pipe on the lawn beside the truck. He denied having drugs on him and said he didn’t have the money for drugs in a “low growl.” Shortly after saying this, he stated “I can see how people snap and do stuff.”
He eventually admitted that he had done crack for 16 years.
He consented to a search of the truck and a single piece of a white rock-like substance was found that tested positive for crack cocaine. He was taken to jail.
In another arrest, Lazaro Torres, Jr., 24, of Hull, was charged with five counts of aggravated assault and four counts of criminal trespass resulting from an incident reported last week in which he ran over a mailbox and into the porch of a home while reportedly trying to run over his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend while they were at her mother’s home. Several people witnessed the incident.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Edward Ashley Adams, 35, Hull, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and a probation violation.
•Jermiah Dashawn Barnard, 24, Bowman, battery-family violence, criminal trespass-family violence and obstruction.
•April Lynn Brown, 48, Comer, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent, possession of methamphetamine and a probation violation.
•Clarence Justin Lunsford, 24, Carlton, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, probation violation and tampering with evidence (felony).
•Dustin Storm McDaris, 28, Athens, driving without headlights when required, driving while license suspended or revoked, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration and knowingly making a false statement pertaining to motor vehicle insurance.
•Velisa Ann Merritt, 50, Athens, probation violation.
•Brian Keith Moore, 43, Hull, probation violation.
•Ricky James Ramsey, 43, Danielsville, possession and use of drug-related objects, probation violation and obstruction.
•Luis Eduardo Suarez, 39, Hull, failure to maintain lane, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•James Leon Thurmond, 40, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Michael Cameron Garrett, 26, Toccoa, violation of family violence order.
•Tracy Lee Wiley, 44, Comer, battery-family violence.
•Dakota Hank Bales, 26, Athens, DUI/alcohol and speeding.
•Romon Calvin Barnett, 26, Athens, failure to appear.
•April Rose Bottomley, 25, Athens, failure to appear.
•Lazaro Cabrera, 62, Elberton, adult restraint law seat belt and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Kelly O’Neal Cox, 27, Danielsville, hold for other county.
•Courtney Brooke Dorsey, 28, Commerce, driving with no license on person, DUI/drugs, failure to maintain lane, seatbelt violation and too fast for conditions.
•William Austin Elrod, 24, Danielsville, DUI/alcohol and hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident.
•Paul Jacob Grindle, 40, Commerce, hold for Banks County.
•Anthony Tarrell Hall, 35, Athens, failure to appear.
•Jacob Eric Holliman, 27, Comer, driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to stop for a stop sign.
•Clay N. Moo, 26, Cornelia, theft by shoplifting.
•Charles Ray O’Kelley, 46, Hull, battery-family violence.
•Randall Eugene Parham, 52, Danielsville, driving without a valid license.
•Trayvon Gareco Sims, 29, Hull, defective or no headlights, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI/alcohol and failure to appear.
•Quinnton Devontay Smith, 27, Athens, probation violation.
