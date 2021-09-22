A Hull man was arrested last week after dispatch received a call about a “fight and a shooting” on Yarbrough Road.
Eusebio Lopez De Paz, 39, was charged with discharging a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, reckless conduct and unauthorized discharge of firearms within 50 yards of a public highway.
Deputy Mason Bennett and another officer were dispatched to the area where they met with complainants who gave them the address of the shooting.
Dispatch advised that the subjects were sitting in a red/burgundy car. Bennett found burgundy SUV in the driveway of the residence with a bunch of opened alcohol bottle nearby.
They spoke with De Paz who smelled of alcohol when he came to the door. He stated that he was shooting into a tree with a 9mm handgun. Eusebio pointed to the tree he was shooting at which was proximity 10-to-20 feet from the roadway. At the base of the tree were 24 9mm shell casings from the handgun. Bennett asked Eusebio what direction he was shooting at. He informed him that he was shooting from a location towards Hwy 72.
He was arrested on scene and surrendered the firearm.
In another arrest, Athens man was taken into custody last week following the report of a possible burglary on Martin Griffeth Road.
Thomas Wilfawn, 42, was ultimately charged with loitering and theft by taking.
An officer was dispatched to the scene about a burglary in which possibly three suspects were no longer on scene.
While en route, Deputy Carolyn Gibson spotted a man walking along the road about 4:15 a.m. wearing black shorts and black shirt. He was holding a cellphone using it as a flash light, away from the nearby burglary scene.
Gibson stopped and identified the man as Wilfawn, who said he was walking because his motorcycle broke down and agreed to a search of his person Gibson located a pack of zip ties, wrenches, several different sized screw drivers and a single bronze key. He said he did not know the address of where he lived but that he lived with a friend on Martin Griffeth Road.
He said the key was two his motorcycle tank and that the tools and other items were to fix his motorcycle.
He was told he was being detained for now and Gibson proceeded to drive the half mile to the crime scene. Wilfawn told her that this was where he was staying with his friend.
A further investigation resulted in his arrest on the listed charges.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Jason Brandon Bray, 48, Danielsville, parole hold.
•Angela Nicole Bridges, 33, Danielsville, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Trevor Michael Curran, 21, Greenville, SC, failure to stop for stop sign, marijuana possession of less than an ounce, open container, turning position; signals required, DUI/alcohol, felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession and use of drug-related objects and speeding.
•Jimmy Charles Ellis, 61, Hull, six counts of disorderly conduct.
•James Dwight Everhart, 36, Danielsville, littering highway, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Nelson Pierre Kelley, 24, Athens, battery family violence and two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree.
•Bradley Keith Loden, 52, Winder, four counts of a probation violation.
•Taylor Ray Nicole McDaniel, 18, Nicholson, probation violation.
•Jonathan Earl Teegarden, 56, Danielsville, battery family violence.
•Miguel Angel-Vega Briones, 36, Athens, driving without a valid license.
•James Isley Dowdy, 34, Hull, DUI/drugs, expired vehicle tag or decal, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime or attempt to commit certain crimes and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
•Olga Margarit Hernandez-Castillo, 57, Hull, driving without a valid license and failure to yield when turning left.
•Kerry Lee Hill, 46, Danielsville, failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.
•Remo Adolfo Loyal, Jr., 53, Jefferson, possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
•Alejandro Mejiea-Hernandez, 39, Canton, driving without a valid license.
•Cody Bryan Roberts, 23, Whigam, GA, aggravated assault.
•Roger Dale Strickland, 48, Colbert, DUI/alcohol, failure to drive within a single lane, open container and turning position; signals required.
•Amos Malin Tippens, 53, Hull, hold for Stephens County.
•Rachel Lynn Vawter, 46, Porterdale, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI/alcohol, failure to maintain lane and open container in vehicle.
•Kenneth Wayne Wehunt, 49, Hull, Clarke County hold.
