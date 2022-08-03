A Hull man was charged with assault last week after a dispute over dog.
Scotty Lamar Nix, 39, Grady Drive, Lot 6, Hull, was charged July 26 with battery – Family Violence Act (FVA), criminal trespass – FVA and unlawful conduct during 911 calls or contacts 911 with the intention to harass following an assault on his father at his home.
Nix’s father told deputies his son lost his temper when his mother picked up a fly swatter to discipline one of his puppies that had peed on the floor. When another female in the home attempted to call 911 on a cell phone Nix grabbed the phone and threw it, causing the phone to break. Nix’s father said as he wrapped his arms around his son attempting to calm him down his son bit his left forearm causing a visible bite mark. Nix was not at the home when deputies arrived, but was booked into the jail a short time later.
In a separate incident, a Hull man was charged with assault after a domestic dispute July 25 at a home on White Oak Trail, Carlton.
Joshua Ryan Flanagan, 41, Maplewood Lane, Hull, reportedly walked up the driveway and started to throw rocks and yell at the complainant’s son.
Flanagan also hit the complainant’s mother’s vehicle as he was attempting to hit the complainant’s son, causing damage to the hood of the vehicle. The complainant’s mother recorded part of the incident on her cell phone and presented it to Deputy Craig Vaughn for his review. Flanagan was charged with criminal trespass – Family Violence Act (FVA) and simple assault – FVA.
Jessica Leeann Nash, 26, Vine Street, Athens, was arrested and charged with simple battery – FVA following a domestic dispute with her boyfriend at a Norwood Lane, Athens, residence on July 26. Nash told deputy Daniel Bond that the two had been in a verbal argument and during the incident she pushed him and slapped him in the face. She said her boyfriend kicked her in the left side of her abdominal area. The boyfriend told Bond Nash attacked and slapped him during the argument.
In another incident, several MCSO personnel responded to a Peachtree Street, Colbert, residence on July 27 attempting to locate a man regarding multiple outstanding warrant out of Clarke and Oconee counties. Roberto Tyler Bright, 26, Peachtree Street, Colbert, was taken into custody on a hold for Clarke County; and Jeffrey Hoyt Couch, 50, Peachtree Street, Colbert, was arrested on a parole violation hold.
On July 25, Brandon Michael Hankins, 33, Booger Hill Road, Danielsville, was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol after he reportedly ran into the yard of a Maplewood Lane, Hull, residence, and almost hit a tree. The complainant told deputy Phillip Hunt Hankins “was not acting right and was all over the place” after driving into the yard.
Other arrests reported by the sheriff’s office last week included:
•Brandon Lee Fowler, 37, Gillespie Drive, Hull, was arrested July 30 and charged with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana when MCSO deputy Hunt responded to a fight between a male and female at a home on Gillespie Drive, Hull.
•Deanna Carol Malpass, 31, Bond Road, Danielsville, felony burglary, felony failure to appear, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, two counts of possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with the intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, tampering with evidence and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Michael Coyle Bennett, 25, Old Commerce Road Extension, Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended or evoked and improper tag display.
•Terry Lee Brown, 40, Fairview Street, Athens, probation violation.
•Josepha Kyle Evans, 33, Allen Road, Danielsville, felony burglary, two counts of felony theft by receiving stolen property, felony theft by taking, unlawful to knowingly remove/destroy/circumvent operation of electronic monitoring device, violation of a Family Violence Order (FVO) and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Kendrick Lamar Hillsman, 33, Athena Lane, Winterville, felon failure to appear.
•Tina Louise Mazariegos-Medrano, 49, Shoal Creek Road, Colbert, failure to appear.
•Jacob Glenn McCannon, 24, Lexington Road, Athens, two counts of failure to appear.
•Keith Allen McCannon, 41, Maypop Drive, Winterville, probation violation.
•Jahmell Lewis Robinson, 40, Vineyard Drive, Athens, probation violation.
•Alex Gregory Sentelle, 22, Transco Road, Comer, failure to appear.
•Tina Marie Teasley, 40, College Avenue, Elberton, probation violation.
•Randy Randolph Thomas, 32, G.R. Hayes Road, Elberton, probation violation.
•Dylan Michael Wilcox, 25, Hwy. 106 South, Lot 11, Hull, probation violation.
•Tydarius Traymon Williams, 21, Rose Hill Place, Athens, hold for Troup County.
•Derrick Dejong Winn, 54, Kathy Wood Drive, Elberton, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, probation violation and simple battery – FVA.
•Joseph Bentley Buice, 50, Hwy. 441, Commerce, theft by deception.
•Driscoll Canidate, 56, East Gordon Road, Thomaston, housed for Royston.
•Saul Espinoza Gonzalez, 44, Hardman Morris Road, Colbert, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, failure to appear and failure to obey a stop sign.
•John Reuben Trusty, 37, Destiney Lane, Canon, hold for Hart County.
