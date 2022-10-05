A Hull man was arrested after an alleged domestic violence incident last week.
Larry Gaddis, 58, was charged with Family Violence Act (FVA), probation violation and theft by receiving stolen property.
Gaddis’ ex-girlfriend reported the two got into an argument Sept. 27 on Sammy Haggard Road, Danielsville. She said the argument turned physical and Gaddis struck her in the head with an unknown object, punched her in the stomach and stomped on her back when she fell to the ground. The female sought treatment for her injuries at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
In a separate incident, a Winterville woman was arrested Sept. 26 after Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home on Lem Edwards Road. Winterville, to serve a Temporary Protective Order (TPO) against her.
Kerry Lynn Moody, 56, Lem Edwards Road, Winterville, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, violation of a Family Violence Order and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers when Cpl. Joshua Rice and Deputy Cody Swagger went to the home in reference to the TPO service.
Moody refused to leave the property, pulled away from officers, refused to follow verbal commands, tried to urinate on Deputy Swagger, repeatedly cursed and stated she would fight with deputies/jail staff and urinated in one of the patrol vehicles.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Deputy Mason Bennett responded to a home on Stone Stewart Road in Hull Sept. 26 where two people reported their 80-year-old grandmother missing after she took a trip to the mountains with her boyfriend and they were not able to make contact with her. She returned later in the day.
•Deputy Devin Dorsey responded to a Lakeview Circle Road in Danielsville home on Tuesday, September 27, where a woman reported the theft of her vehicle tag.
•A woman reported to Deputy Dorsey her deceased mother’s husband had sold some of her mother’s valuables out of her home on Chandler Road, Danielsville.
•A man who lives on Miller McElreath Road, Danielsville, went to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to report he had been contacted by a man trying to scam him. He told Deputy Dorsey the man told him he was from Publisher’s Clearing House and he would be receiving $4,000 a month for life.
•A man reported September 27, his shotgun fell off the back of a flat-bed truck somewhere on Neese-Commerce Road, Commerce.
•Deputy Will Townsend reported September 27, he was contacted by a man on Shoal Creek Road, Colbert, who reported a car that had been stolen from his residence was located on a trailer parked behind a home on East 8th Avenue, Colbert.
•On Wednesday, September 28, Cpl. Rice reported a wreck with two deer on Crawford-Smithonia Road, Colbert, in which he had to dispatch one injured deer.
•A woman on Hwy. 72, Colbert, told Deputy Daniel Bond on September 28, she was missing several items that were inside her car that had recently been repossessed.
•Deputy Timothy Zellner responded to a Holly Creek Church Road, Comer, residence, where a man reported a hunter was shooting towards the residence.
•A woman on Stone Stewart Road in Hull reported that she was being harassed by another woman and the harassment had been going on for approximately two years.
•Deputy Bond reported Friday, September 30, around 12:32 p.m. he responded to an unresponsive male at a home on Rock Quarry Road, Danielsville.
•Cpl. Rice reported responded to a home on Red Hill Road, Commerce, to a possible overdose. The male had been given NARCAN and was awake when Cpl. Rice arrived.
•Deputy Dorsey responded to Dollar General, Glenn Carrie Road, Hull, where a manager reported a female shoplifted items that were unscanned at the self-checkout.
•Deputy Bond responded Sept. 30, to Hwy. 106 North, Danielsville, where an unruly juvenile was reported.
•Simple battery was reported at a Martin Griffith Road, Hull, home Sept. 30. A couple who lease/rent the property told Deputy Bond a man came to the residence and told them he needed to stay there because he was homeless and he owned the property. The male complainant said the man became irate and came towards him in an aggressive manner and attacked him with his fists when he refused to give the man money for the rent.
•A woman reported Sept. 29 she went to a Young Harris Road, Danielsville, residence to meet a man about a job when another man, whom she had a previous history with, told her to get off the property. The complainant stated as she was leaving something hit her truck causing damage and she believed the man threw something at her truck.
•On September 30, Cpl. Rice and Sgt. Cowan responded to Still O’Kelley Road, Danielsville, to a reported schizophrenic 30-yer-old male walking in the roadway. The male’s grandmother advised she was concerned he was going to get hit by a vehicle. The male agreed to being transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for evaluation.
•Deputy Swagger reported October 1 he responded to a Clairmont Avenue, Comer, residence, to a dispute between a woman and her husband.
•A woman in the Diamond Hill Mobile Home Park, Hull, told Deputy Dorsey September 30 a man claiming to be the new manager of the mobile home park came to her residence and asked to come inside to check everything out. She stated she told him no. She also stated the man left when her husband came home.
•Criminal trespass was reported Oct. 1 at an Amberly Drive, Hull, home, where a man reported damage to a window on his home and the taillight on his truck, both believed to have been made by a BB gun.
•A burglary and simple battery – FVA was reported at a home on McCurley Road, Winterville, where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend had just broken into her residence and fled the scene towards Oglethorpe County.
•Sgt. Goodson responded to a home on Hannah Heights Trail, Hull, on Sunday, October 2, where battery/simple battery – FVA and cruelty to children was reported during a domestic dispute with injuries. A man reported his wife got “pissed” after receiving a phone call and she punched him in the face “busting” his upper lip.
•Theft by taking was reported at a Hill Street, Comer, residence, where a woman told Deputy Bennett someone had stolen a catalytic converter off one of her vehicles and drained fuel out of two other vehicles.
