A Hull man was charged last week following his attempt to flee from a law enforcement officer.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Deputy Austin Shubert responded Aug. 8 to a traffic accident on Diamond Hill-Neese Road.
Shubert said as he was traveling on Hwy. 106 South at Hwy. 98 West, Danielsville, he observed the car involved in the wreck at the four-way stop. Shubert reported he attempted to perform a traffic stop on the car and the driver fled onto Hwy. 98 West. Shubert stated the driver stopped on the shoulder of the road along Fitzpatrick Street/Hudson River Church Road.
Jordan Skyler Gillespie, 21, Spratlin Mill Road, Hull, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) – alcohol, expired or no registration or title, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, open container in a vehicle, seatbelt violation – adult, turning position; signals required and windshield and windshield wipers violation.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Animal Control Officer Misti Morrison responded Aug. 8 to a Bond Road, Danielsville, home, to a report of two pitbull mix dogs running at large off the owner’s property. Morrison reported the dogs are not up to date on their rabies vaccines. Morrison also stated she had received numerous complaints about the dogs being off the owner’s property.
•A woman at a Hwy. 29 South, Hull, residence, reported to Deputy Phillip Hunt Aug. 8, her juvenile son had been involved in an incident on a Madison County Schools bus. She said she was not aware of the incident until the father of the female juvenile involved in the incident showed up at her house. She said the other parent parked at a nearby store and was making obscene gestures – shooting birds – at her and her husband.
•Deputy Joshua Epps responded Aug. 8 to a residence in Comer where a woman stated her daughter was “destroying everything in her home.”
•A woman on Sherwood Circle told officers her boyfriend pushed her off the front porch and took the phone out of her hand when she was calling 911 for help.
•Battery/simple battery – FVA was reported at a Hwy. 72 West, Colbert, residence Aug. 9. A Medicare company representative reported a female at this home was being abused by a man at this home. The female in the home told officers the man hit her during an argument Aug. 7. Adult Protective Services arrived at the home after receiving notification of the incident.
•MCSO Deputy Josh Epps reported August 9 he responded to a home on Cheek Pulliam Road, Royston, where a woman reported her mother’s house had been broken into.
•A woman at a Commerce Street, Commerce, residence, reported a man walked into her residence Aug. 10 and when he turned around to walk back out he started hitting her in the head with a closed fist.
•A woman on Noah’s Way, Colbert, reported Aug.10 that she believed someone tried to force their way into her house through the garage, causing damage to the garage door.
•A woman at a Hardman Morris Road, Colbert, residence reported to Deputy Mason Bennett Aug. 10 that a female juvenile knocked on her door and asked to use her phone. The female juvenile told Bennett she ran away from home because she was “being beaten by her mom.”
•A woman reported a criminal trespass incident Aug. 10 at the Broad River Outpost on Wildcat Bridge Road, Danielsville. She told Deputy Bennett a worker at the outpost either threw something or hit the back glass of her vehicle shattering the glass when he became very aggressive because she and some friends were late getting off the river.
•An employee at Angie’s Place, Hwy. 72 West, Hull, reported someone entered his vehicle and stole $3 in cash and a soft drink from inside the vehicle while he was at work Aug. 11.
•Theft by taking was reported August 11 by a man on Comer Paoli Road, Comer. The complainant reported two deer feeders were missing from his hunting property.
•MCSO Chief Deputy Jeffrey Vaughn reported meeting with two Madison County Detention Center officers Aug. 11 and a Georgia K-9 team to search the recycling center/transfer station for suspected contraband.
•A woman on Grady Drive, Hull, reported a criminal trespass incident on Aug. 11 where someone broke out the rear window on her vehicle.
•On August 11 a man on Wildcat Bridge Road, Royston, reported he found a sealed pack of Power 2 lottery tickets on the ground next to his mailbox.
•Deputy Mason Bennett stated while on patrol Aug. 12 he saw a female standing at the window of the Bread Basket, Hwy. 72 West, Colbert, and she appeared to be under the influence. The female was in possession of a burnt piece of foil and a purple substance, which turned out to be fentanyl. The female was placed in the back of a patrol vehicle and before she could give officers her name she went unresponsive. The female was transported by Madison County EMS for treatment.
•Cpl. Joshua Rice reported August 12 he responded to a home on Hwy. 29 South, Hull, where a man had reportedly had an overdose.
•Theft by taking was reported August 12 at a Virginia Lane, Danielsville, residence, where a woman reported a rocker missing off her front porch.
•MCSO Deputy Neal Hinsley reported August 11 an inmate at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Colbert-Danielsville Road, Danielsville, was receiving contraband from two individuals.
•Simple battery – FVA was reported at a home on Shoal Creek Road, Danielsville, where a woman reported she had been pushed down by her husband during a domestic dispute.
•A man at a Madison Street, Danielsville, residence reported multiple antique items had been stolen from the home.
•Gregory Neal Richard, 34, Westbrook Street, Acworth, was charged August 12 with DUI – alcohol, open container in a vehicle and tires violation when a traffic stop was conducted on his vehicle on Hwy. 72 at Hwy. 172, Danielsville.
•A woman reported August 12 someone stole her mother’s dog from a Cheek Pulliam Road, Royston, residence.
•MCSO Cpl. Zachary Brooks reported a woman standing in the median of Hwy. 72 at Hwy. 98, Danielsville Aug. 13. The complainant stated the woman appeared to be “poking a dead deer.” It was determined the woman had been reported missing out of Belton, South Carolina.
•On Saturday, August 13, Deputy Xavier Duncan responded to a home on Blacks Creek Church Road Aug. 13, where a runaway juvenile was located.
•A woman on Peach Orchard Road reported her juvenile son told her that her ex-boyfriend’s current girlfriend had hit him.
•A couple on Northwood Circle, Colbert, reported Aug. 13 that a woman accused them of intentionally hitting her dog with their “gator” cart.
•A couple at a home in Hull reported terroristic threats and acts made by their son and they requested that he be transported for a mental health evaluation. Their son agreed to being transported for the evaluation.
•Deputy Phillip Hunt reported Sunday, Aug. 14, that he struck a deer with his patrol vehicle on Chandler Farm Road at Doe Run, Hull, causing minor damage.
•Deputy Timothy Zellner responded to a home on Minish Road Aug. 14 where a fight was reported.
•Deputy Zellner reported August 13 he responded to a home on Collins Bridges Road, Danielsville, for an animal complaint.
•A man on Hwy. 72 West, Hull, reported a burglary at his workshop/storage building Aug. 14.
•On August 14 a woman at a Diamond Hill Mobile Home Park, Danielsville, residence reported someone stole a drill off the front porch of her storage building.
•Deputy Craig Vaughn reported August 14 he responded to a vehicle wreck on Norman Dove Road, Royston, where a vehicle ran off the roadway and hit a tree down the embankment.
•Aggravated stalking was reported in the early morning of Monday, August 15, when a woman at a home on Fernwood Road, Hull, reported waking up and finding a man she was a Temporary Protective Order against inside her residence.
•A 17-year-old driving a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche on Hwy. 29 near Superior Trailer overturned the vehicle but did not suffer serious injuries at 7:36 a.m. Aug. 12.
•A person reported chest pain after a two-vehicle accident at 10:14 a.m. Aug. 11 at Blacks Creek Church Road and McGinnis Chandler Road.
•A 2014 Nissan Rogue occupied by two people overturned at 10:37 a.m. Aug. 10 on Hwy. 172. No serious injuries were reported.
•Children were evacuated from Busy Box Day Care at 3:51 p.m., Aug. 8 after lightning struck and smoke was reported. The 911 report stated that it appeared lightning ran through the phone line. No injuries were reported. The owner was advised to contact an electrician to assess the situation.
•A structure fire was reported at 9:28 a.m., Aug. 12 on Seagraves Mill Road. Neese Sanford and Hull volunteer firefighters responded to the call.
