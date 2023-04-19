A Hull man was arrested when Madison County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to a home on Amberly Drive where threats were being made against people in the home.
Larry Gaddis, 59, Amberly Drive, Hull, was charged with criminal trespass, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession of methamphetamine.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this past week include:
•Charleston Garvette Alexander, 41, Old Creek Road, Athens, probation violation.
•Joni Lynn Black, 43, David’s Home Church Road, Comer, criminal trespass.
•Austin Kyle Bogue, 30, Hwy. 172, Colbert, was charged with criminal trespass when officers were called to a home on Fred Goss Road, Danielsville. The complainant stated Bogue had been driving a golf cart on his property and “cussing” at his wife.
•Stanley Lamar Dowdy Jr., 34, Hwy. 72 East, Carlton, probation violation.
•James Christopher Graham, 28, Ingram Road, Danielsville, violation of bond order/conditions.
•Adam Benjamin Henderson, 41, Archer Grove Road, Athens, adult restraint law seat belt violation (18 years and older), possession and use of drug-related objects, two counts of possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of methamphetamine, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, tampering with evidence and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
•Taylor Caine McKinzie, 25, Kellogg Drive, Colbert, was charged with battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and cruelty to children after a domestic dispute with his girlfriend..
•James Corneilious McLeroy Jr., 43, Hudson River Church Road, Danielsville, expired vehicle tag or decal, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended, canceled or revoked registration, no proof of valid insurance – motorcycle, probation violation, reckless driving, tires violation, too fast for conditions and violation of driver’s license restrictions.
•Tyesha Shyanne Nelson, 20, Lakeside Drive, Athens, out of state hold – Tennessee.
•Placido Salines Perez, 45, Hwy. 29 South, Hull, failure to appear.
•Gary Mathew Roberts, 35, Macedonia Church Road, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Noah Samuel Shumate, 23, Hawks Court, Nicholson, two counts of probation violation.
•Sarah Elizabeth Sims, 36, Furnis Creek Road, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Joshua Will Blackmon, 36, Duncan Swindle Road, Commerce, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Cynthia Rena Bray, 45, Sears Drive, Comer, Clarke County hold.
•Jonathan Jester, 35, College Avenue, Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, expired vehicle tag or decal and possession of marijuana.
•Vincent Michael Larrimore, 37, Reed Creek School Road, Hartwell, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and expired vehicle tag or decal.
•Thurla Ann Sanders, 45, Ruffs Road, Carlton, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of drugs and open container in vehicle.
