A Hull man was taken into custody last week on outstanding warrants after a struggle with the officer trying to arrest him.
Tyquarious Leon Maxwell, 20, was charged with removal or attempted removal of a weapon from a public official and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
Deputy Gary Floyd was dispatched to Garnett Ward Road last week regarding a male lying in his yard who had possibly overdosed. He found Maxwell in an agitated state and spoke with him until he appeared to calm down. He declined medical assistance and any help from the officer. He invited Floyd inside his home, then told him he didn’t feel comfortable with him being there so Floyd left. When he contacted dispatch to give them the information, dispatch told him Maxwell had outstanding warrants so he returned to the home to confirm his identity and arrest him.
When asked to place his hands behind his back, he resisted and pushed Floyd backwards, causing them to fall together off the small front porch. While attempting to gain control of Maxwell, Floyd felt him reach for his side, tearing his shirt and trying to get his firearm out of his holster. Floyd released his grip on him to maintain control of the firearm and Maxwell was able to flee the scene. Floyd received a cut to his arm. Maxwell was later arrested.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•No injuries were reported Tuesday morning in an accident involving a school bus at Hwy. 98 and Madison Street at 7:22 a.m.
•Threatening text messages were reported on Danielsville Street in Ila last week. A woman there said her daughter has been receiving threatening text messages from a man for several days and that this man had dated another daughter previously and he is continuing to harass them about this daughter, who is still in jail on a drug charge.
They said they have asked him to leave them alone but he has stated he won’t until he gets what he wants (the daughter he dated). He also sent some nude photos. The woman said she is afraid for her family and fears the man will come to their house. She was advised to obtain a restraining order as soon as possible.
•A large party that included underage drinkers was reported by the Royston police chief on Nov. 7. Several officers went to the scene and located a group of about 70 to 100 people and found nine teens who were underage, ranging in age from 16 to 17. All of the juveniles were transported to the sheriff’s office to be picked up by their parents or other authorized guardians. The owner of the property said she was unaware of the party and her son stated that the party was just supposed to be with some friends but word had gotten out on social media.
•Several overdose calls were reported around the county last week.
•Lawn equipment was reportedly stolen from a trailer in a yard on Holloway Road last week.
