A Hull man was arrested recently on drug charges in the vicinity of a known drug house on Lakeview Circle.
Dennis Aaron Wells, 46, was charged with failure to drive within a single lane, parole violation and possession of methamphetamine.
Deputy Gabriel Dalton was conducting patrol operations on the street, when he saw a red 2008 Ford F-250 truck leave the home. Dalton noted that the residence had been the location of numerous narcotics-related investigations and that he had personally made methamphetamine-related arrests there earlier that day.
When Dalton got behind the truck, it sped up and ran off the right side of the road while negotiating a curve. He followed it onto Bond Road and then onto Hwy. 98 East where he conducted a traffic stop.
The driver, identified as Wells, admitted he had left the road while on Lakeview Circle and Dalton noted that he appeared to be very nervous.
He told Dalton there were no weapons in the vehicle, but when asked if there were any illegal narcotics, he reportedly hesitated.
At that point, Wells was asked to step out of the truck. He told Dalton there were two hypodermic needles and a glass smoking device located in the truck, but no illegal narcotics. Wells also informed Dalton he had not thrown anything out of the truck, but had “thought about it” when he saw the patrol vehicle behind him.
A cigarette pack containing suspected methamphetamine was found in Wells’ pants pocket.
He was taken to jail and his truck was towed.
In another incident, Dalton was dispatched to Sweet Gum Alley in Hull regarding an altercation between two men involving a firearm and a “cutting weapon.”
While en route to the call, Dalton was informed by Madison County dispatch that the caller was now at Grady Drive. Shortly after this, he was informed that a female associate of the original caller told dispatch that there was no physical altercation and that the original caller was “having a psychotic episode”
Dalton arrived and met with Sgt. Jason Gaddy, Cpl. Austin Dean and another man.
The man told Dalton that there was a man in the wooded area behind his residence who was attempting to kill him. He said the two had had a confrontation and he had stabbed the man in the foot with a knife. He told Dalton he had spotted this man while talking with the officer, though Dalton noted that he never observed anyone in or around the wooded area. He also told Dalton that people were spying on him through a hidden camera in his home.
Dalton learned that the man consumes methamphetamine on a daily basis and has had stimulant induced psychosis episodes in the past. It was noted that an officer had responded to a similar incident about a week prior to this one. At that point the man was placed in the back of Dalton’s patrol vehicle and taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for an evaluation.
The man’s girlfriend was also on scene and she told Dalton that when her boyfriend consumes meth he searches the residence for hidden spy cameras. She said that within the prior week he had been evaluated for bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and tested negative for both conditions. She said he is prone to stay awake for days at a time.
Both a hatchet and a knife were taken from the man at the time of contact and placed into an evidence locker.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office last week included:
•An accident with a deer was reported on Drake Woods Road at Jot-Em-Down Road last week. The responding officer noted that the vehicle only had damage to the front driver's side headlight. The officer shot the deer to end its suffering.
•A Tallahassee, Florida woman was arrested last week at a Danielsville wedding venue on Oct. 27 about 12:15 a.m. Deputy Dalton was dispatched to the venue regarding an intoxicated woman being combative and disruptive. While en route, Dalton was informed by dispatch that the woman, Trinidad Maria Pascual, 20, had been involved in a fight with another person. Dalton met with three people once he arrived who told him that Pascual was in a white Chevrolet Tahoe trying to break the windows. Dalton found the woman in the SUV striking the passenger window and crying.
She was taken out of the SUV and asked why she was irate. She replied that she was in the “$$%^&* army.”
Two women tried to calm her but she was belligerent with them and was attempting to start a fight, according to the report. She appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. She had to be forcibly placed in handcuffs and carried by deputies to a patrol vehicle. She reportedly urinated in the back of the patrol vehicle on the way to the jail. Her boyfriend was also observed to have a busted nose but he told Dalton he did not wish to press charges.
She was charged with disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and obstruction.
•A three-vehicle accident was reported at Main Street, Comer, at 7:44, Oct. 21.
•A woman complained of arm pain after her air bag deployed in a rear-end accident on General Daniel Avenue in Danielsville at 9:57 a.m., Oct. 28.
•An accident involving a pregnant woman was reported on Wildcat Bridge Road at 10:27 p.m. Oct. 27.
