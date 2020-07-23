A Hull man was taken into custody Monday after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend on Piedmont Road last week.
Henry Allison Toliver, no age listed, was charged with aggravated battery, battery family-violence and aggravated assault.
Deputy Joseph Rutledge was dispatched to the scene where he met with a woman who told him she had recently lived with her boyfriend but had moved out and came back to the residence to retrieve some things for her kids. She said he began accusing her of stealing things from him. She said at that point she told him to just take her back to her home but her refused. She said she grabbed a liquor bottle and told him that if he didn’t take her home she would throw the bottle through his truck window.
After that he allegedly came up behind her and grabbed her around the throat in a headlock and began choking her, pushing her to the ground. She said she landed face first on the concrete walkway. She said he continued to choke her and she told him she couldn’t breathe. He allegedly told her to eat dirt repeatedly, then grabbed her by the head and pushed her face into the concrete, breaking one of her teeth and cutting her lips.
She said she was able to roll out from underneath him and run through the yard to his aunt’s home, where he caught her in a headlock again.
He began to choke her again and lay on top of her and saying things like “die b*&@.” She said she blacked out at some point.
The next thing she remembered was waking up with Tolliver trying to get her into his nephew’s truck. He then took her to a friend’s house where they transported her to Piedmont Hospital where she was treated for her injuries.
Rutledge noted that she had some deep lacerations to her right knee, a broken tooth on the upper right side of her mouth along with both upper and lower lips were busted, she had bruising around her neck and left side of her head. She also had scratches on both left and right side of her chest. Photos were taken of the injuries. Tolliver was picked up by Oglethorpe County deputies Monday afternoon, according to Captain Jimmy Patton.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•A woman on Glenn Carrie Road reported that her 13-year old daughter had attacked her. She said that the girl pulled the chair out from under her brother, causing him to fall on the floor and she popped the girl on her arm, telling her not to to that. At that point, the girl allegedly attacked her mother, and the two went to the floor. While the mother attempted to gain control of the situation, the girl bit her mother on her right inner thigh and left forearm. Both wounds were clearly visible according to Deputy Gary Floyd’s report. At another point in the argument, the girl allegedly smashed a large glass object onto the living room floor. Floyd spoke to the girl, who was wearing a probation ankle bracelet. The girl said she has problems with anxiety and is currently on medication for it.
•A woman on Brickyard Road reported that she was on her computer when she received a pop up on her screen warning her that her computer had a virus and to call Microsoft to correct it. She called the number provided and spoke with a man who told her he could repair her computer remotely but she needed to purchase two Google Play cards for $400. She tried to purchase the cards at a local store but her card was denied. She called the man and told him this, giving him her credit card information, but the card was again denied.
She contacted the credit card company who told her the card was denied because of possible fraudulent activity.
She became concerned and turned off her computer and called to file a report with the sheriff’s office. She said the man she spoke to was constantly calling her but she would not answer. She was advised to call all of her financial institutions and make them aware of what had happened and to change her account numbers.
•A couple on Peach Orchard Road reported that while leaving for work they noticed that a tree on their property had been burned by someone setting a small fire at its base. The fire was out by the time Deputy Joshua Rice arrived.
They also told him that on July 8, the fence across the road from them was set on fire. They requested extra patrol for overnight hours.
•A man on Railroad Avenue reported that someone spray-painted his two Trump 2020 signs in his yard sometime between 3 and 8 a.m. that morning. A Trump flag was also damaged.
•A woman on Mt. Zion Road reported that the father of her newborn child has been sending threatening messages to her over Facebook for some time, including since before their child was born. That day, he threatened to show up at her house at 12:30 p.m. She was informed since the threat came over social media that the officers couldn’t get a warrant for terroristic threats. She was told that if he came to her house that she and her family should go inside, lock the doors and call the police. She was told about the temporary protection order (TPO) process and told to contact Hall County since the offender lives there. The officer remained in the area for a while but had not contact with the offender.
•A man on Hwy. 106 South reported to Deputy Austin Shubert that his wife had thrown him out of a moving car and cut his hand with a knife. He had multiple lacerations to his side and on his palm. He said they were at the top of their driveway arguing and he was standing on the passenger side and reached his arms through the front window while it was down and she took off down the driveway with him hanging from the car. He estimated he was dragged about 25 feet. Later that afternoon they were arguing again, when he said his wife put a knife to her throat and threatened to kill herself. He said he cut his hand taking it from her. He said she then threw the knife in the shrubbery. She was gone when Shubert arrived so he had her cell phone pinged since she had her daughter with her. She was located on Wesley Chapel Road where another officer met with her. They were unable to determine a primary aggressor and both parties were advised of the TPO process and told to remain separate for the night.
•A man on Pleasant Acres Farm Road reported that a man riding a bike in the area allegedly stole his Jeep from his front yard. He said he left the keys in the vehicle’s cup holder. He said he saw the white male, age 20 to 30, wearing glasses and a backpack, riding a Huffy bicycle. He said the man asked for directions to a Jarrett Road in Jackson County. He and another person went for a walk and when they returned the Jeep was gone and the bike was left.
