A Hull man was arrested on arson and other charges last week.
Anthony Randolph Berretta, 52, of Hull, was charged with third-degree arson, battery-family violence and criminal trespass-family violence after Deputy Carolyn Gibson was dispatched to Bugg Road in Hull.
On May 2, Gibson met with a woman who stated her father (Berretta) became angry with her when she told him she was moving out.
She said they began shouting at each other while her father was burning copper in the yard to take to the scrap yard for money. She said while she gave him permission to burn her child’s old scooter, she looked outside and saw him also burning her child’s new scooter. She went outside and yelled at him and he reportedly struck her in the face, busting her bottom lip. Smoke from the fire set off the smoke alarm inside the house and Berretta grabbed a stick and hit the smoke alarm. He also continued to hit his daughter until she locked herself in a bedroom. Gibson found Berretta lying down in a field behind the house where he was arrested.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•A woman on Glenn Carrie Road reported that she is being harassed by her sister. She said that she took over power of attorney for their mother since December from this sister, who is now upset about that. She said that her sister had not been caring for their mother properly and now her mother is in a nursing home and a lien has been placed on the mother’s home by Medicaid and the sister is angry about that. She said her sister has been accusing her of beastiality, abuse and trying to kill their mother by phone and by text and that none of that is true. She said she feels threatened by her sister but did not want to seek charges or seek any protection order at this time. She said she only wanted the incidents to be documented.
•Someone reported a child walking the road about 9 p.m. on April 28 at the intersection of Racetrack Road and Hwy. 988. The Department of Family and Children’s Services has been notified and the incident is being investigated.
•A raccoon acting aggressively was reported on Smith Road in Hull. Deputy Carolyn Gibson was dispatched and made the decision to shoot the animal.
•Statutory rape was reported on Spratlin Mill Road. The incident remains under investigation.
