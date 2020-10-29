A Hull man was arrested on assault charges last week after he allegedly pointed a crossbow at another person in a threatening manner.
Jonathan Edward Nunley, 37, was charged with aggravated assault and false imprisonment.
Deputy Gary Floyd responded to Hardman Hooper Road regarding a man (Nunley) holding another man at the point of a crossbow.
The victim told Floyd that Nunley is his mentor for substance abuse and that that day Nunley began to question him about whether he had drugs and how he would pay for the mentor service. He said it became heated when Nunley told him to “empty his bags and that he will pay by signing his inheritance over to him.”
He said Nunley pulled out large knife and ordered him to run out his bags and he tried to leave. Nunley then put down the knife and picked up his loaded crossbow and pointed at him while yelling at him to “get on the ground.”
The victim said he fell down the steps trying to flee and lost the key to his car when he hit the ground. At that point, Nunley reportedly lowered the crossbow and called E-911.
As Nunley was calling 911, the victim said he went behind his car and tried to bust the window out of his car to get his spare key and flee stating that he "was in fear for his life." When he hit his car window, the victim stated that Nunley again pointed the crossbow at him yelling at him to get on the ground or he would shoot him. The victim stated that he tried to use his car as protection until deputies arrived, with Nunley continuing to point the crossbow at him until right before deputies arrived.
Nunley stated that he lets people with drug problems stay at his home and gives counsel to drug addicts. Nunley stated that this man has lived with him in the past and that he let him stay Oct. 24 but didn't have a room for him to stay for a prolonged period. Nunley stated that while drinking coffee at that morning he noticed the victim had “dilated pupils” and he has a house rule of no drugs. Nunley stated that he told Davis to empty his bags and remove any drugs or that he would have to go from the home. Davis would not comply and left the residence. While leaving, Davis fell down the stairs on the porch.
According to the report, evidence including a statement from a witness showed that there was no clear threat to Nunley nor justification for pointing a dangerous weapon at him or for attempting to detain him for leaving.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Pasha Annette Bridges, 54, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Tivaro Tyquan Cooper, 34, Colbert, probation violation.
•Jessica Nicole Giles, 36, three counts of probation violation.
•Lashaun Terrelle Heard, 26, Elberton, failure to appear. (Comer PD)
•Wesley Paul Hill, 37, Athens, simple battery, simple battery family violence and felony terroristic threats and acts. (No bond.)
•Travis Michael Lincoln, 36, Kathleen, probation violation.
•Stantavious Deonta Maxwell, 28, Colbert, probation violation.
•Shannon Lamar McDouglad, 37, Commerce, probation violation.
•Sariah Rae McLain, 24, Commerce, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Kyle Jonathan Meeler, 32, Jefferson, driving while suspended or revoked, DUI/alcohol, failure to have licesne on person and probation violation.
•Harry Earl Perkins, 65, Colbert, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, defective or no headlights, driving while license suspended or revoked, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, marijuana possession less than an ounce, no proof of insurance, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine.
•Devin Blake Shelton, 23, Toccoa, probation violation.
•Kirk Kevin Silvers, 59, Carlton, battery family violence.
•Patrick Boyce Bennett, 31, Carnesville, disorderly conduct. (Comer PD)
•Randall Scott Carroll, Jr., 31, Danielsville, adult restraint law seat belt, DUI/drugs and failure to yield roadway.
•Jeffery Scott Caudle, 26, Commerce, brake lights and turn signals required and DUI/drugs.
•Fredrick Lennelson Cooper, 53, Colbert, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration and speeding.
•Lonnie Dwayne Gray, 24, Hull, interference with custody.
•Jarrett Caldon Hicks, 32, Athens, hold for Clarke County.
•Chris Laguna, 22, Elberton, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Morgan O’Neal Raiford, 46, Jefferson, failure to appear.
•Kelley Joanna Rousey, 33, Hull, interference with custody.
•Jose Maddonado Salgado, 36, Hull, probation violation.
•Christina Jane Smith, 22, Comer, disorderly conduct.
•Samantha Ann Turner, 45, Danielsville, hold for Forsyth County.
•Hadrian Joshua Varnum, 20, Hull, reckless driving and speeding.
•Kearra Monique Watson, 24, Athens, failure to appear
