A Hull man was arrested last week after he allegedly struck a woman at a home on Stone Stewart Road.
Charles Lamar Roberts, 48, was charged with one count of battery.
Deputy Carolyn Gibson was dispatched to the scene regarding the assault with injuries.
The victim had blood coming from the top of her head and dried blood on her face. She stated she had been attacked by Roberts when she came to the residence to get her belongings.
She said he came up from behind her, striking her on the head when she entered the living room. She said he also fought her on the ground and said something about her cheating on his brother.
Roberts told a different story, saying they were having a verbal disagreement when she began hitting him and she was injured when she attempted to head butt him.
Gibson noted the injury appeared to have been caused by a blunt force object and arrested Roberts.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week includes:
•Kenneth David Davis, 50, Carlton, felony theft by deception and a probation violation.
•Jasmine Delane Elrod, 44, Hull, probation violation, drugs not in original container, marijuana possession less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance and possession of methamphetamine.
•Jennifer Nicole Fowler, 30, Maysville, theft by deception.
•Patrick Quintavious Hawes, 19, Elberton, probation violation.
•Robert Arron Hendrix, 24, Commerce, failure to appear, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Brian Keith Holder, 32, Winterville, probation violation.
•Shondrelco Jerod Lee, 32, Bethlehem, driving while license suspended or revoked, drugs not in original container, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of certain crimes.
•Keith Allen McCannon, 40, Winterville, probation violation.
•Melissa Kay McDougald, 49, Carlton, cruelty to children in the third degree and simple battery family violence.
•Chance Bryton Palmer, 26, Hull, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Benjamin Christopher Rowe, 33, Nicholson, failure to appear.
•Barbi White Barton, 56, Nicholson, battery family violence.
•Edward Duke Brady, 58, Athens, failure to appear.
•Tashaun Brown, 40, Reidsville, NC, defective or no headlights and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Sherman Maurice Clark, 35, Hull, affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflectance of windows, DUI/drugs, improper passing in a not passing zone, improper turn, obstruction of an officer, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, reckless driving, speeding and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
•Sharon Martin Colston, 50, Colbert, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI/alcohol, failure to drive within a single lane, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration and too fast for conditions.
•Benjamin Allen Hankins, 46, Danielsville, failure to register as a sex offender.
•Michael Lewis Lazenby, 39, Athens, distracted driving, DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to have license on person, following too closely and too fast for conditions.
•Christopher Bryan Martinez, 21, Elberton, failure to appear.
•Britney Hope Scarbrough, 39, Elberton, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Levi Jackson Sears, 19, Commerce, DUI/drugs, marijuana possession less than an ounce and tag light illumination required.
•Crystal Ann Tortorici, 39, Danielsville, hold for Jackson County.
•Jeremy Cruz Walton, 33, Elberton, failure to appear.
•John Darrel Wilson, Jr., 21, Danielsville, possession of methamphetamine.
•Bryan Lynn Yearwood, 36, Elberton, failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.