A Hull man was charged with family violence last week following an incident on Woodbury Lane.
Christopher Titus Poss, 26, was charged with battery family violence (first offense), obstruction or hindering persons making emergency telephone call, probation violation and three counts of third degree cruelty to children by Cpl. Christian Sisk.
Cpl. Sisk met with Poss’s wife at the sheriff’s office where she told him that they are currently going through a divorce. She said Poss came home on Nov. 23 and parked his vehicle so that she couldn’t get her vehicle out of the driveway.
She asked him to move his vehicle so she could leave, but he reportedly refused.
Poss got in the shower so she said she took his keys with the intention of moving his vehicle herself but he got out of the shower and “tackled her onto a pile of clothing” outside the bathroom. He then closed the bedroom door so she couldn’t leave the room. She said she tried to get out of a window but couldn’t and then pushed the door open and he pushed her to the ground, according to the report.
When she fell, she struck her knee, which Sisk noted was bruised and swollen.
She managed to get outside, but Poss had her phone and refused to give it back. She said she hit the emergency app on his phone but he took it away from her and spoke with dispatch. Sisk said there was a brief 911 call in which the victim could be heard screaming to send help to the Woodbury Lane address.
She also produced a surveillance video from outside the home that showed the victim asking for her phone and Poss refusing her. Sisk could also see his vehicle blocking hers in the driveway.
Sisk contacted Poss and asked him to come to the sheriff’s office and talk to him.
The victim stated that their three juvenile children were present during the altercation. Sisk was able to see a small child crying and running from the yard and back into the home. The victim stated that was their 4-year old son.
Due to the evidence available, Poss was arrested and booked into the jail.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office last week included:
•A nurse from Sacred Heart hospital in Lavonia called Madison County 911 about 1:20 a.m. on Nov. 28 to report that they were treating someone who was allegedly beaten up by five people and struck by a metal pipe while on “Old Wildcat Bridge Road by the river.” The incident is under investigation.
•A vehicle driven by a man from Braselton struck the corner of a home about 4:20 a.m. Monday morning on Hwy. 98 West near the roundabout in Danielsville.
Sgt. Jason Gaddy was dispatched to the scene where he found a black Chevy Silverado K2500 in the yard of the home with its flashers on and the horn blaring. The truck was about 10 feet from the home at the time, but evidence showed that it struck the house with such force that the house was knocked off its foundation by about two feet at the point of impact, according to the report.
Gaddy saw a white male walking around the truck. He admitted to Gaddy that he was the driver. When asked what happened, he told Gaddy that he did not realize the intersection was a roundabout and had driven through it. Two more deputies arrived to assist at that point. The driver said he was coming from Comer, traveling west.
Gaddy noted that he smelled of alcohol and that his eyes were watery and bloodshot.
He admitted to drinking several beers earlier (about 8 p.m.). The driver also had a large knot on his forehead and EMS was called to evaluate him. He was transported to the hospital for an injured foot and the knot on his head.
Three firearms and a dog were found in the truck. The firearms were taken for safekeeping and the dog was taken to the sheriff’s office kennel until it could be picked up by a family member. The driver will face several charges, including DUI, once he is released from the hospital. Warrants have been issued.
•Sgt. Mark Goodson spoke to a complainant on the phone about a possible case of child abuse that occurred approximately three years ago. The case is under investigation.
•A 1991 Honda Civic was reportedly stolen from Foote McClellan Road around 3 a.m. on Nov. 23.
The owner had security camera footage that showed the vehicle being taken.
•Cpl. Christian Sisk was dispatched to an unruly juvenile on Shoal Creek Road last week. The 12-year old male allegedly tried to push his stepfather down a flight of stairs and hit him multiple times in the face with a closed fist after his TV and other privileges were taken away because he broke a light fixture. The step-father and mother said the boy is becoming increasingly violent towards them and his siblings. The boy allegedly told Sisk he was going to kill his stepfather. Sisk attempted to call the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) to “no avail,” according to the report. The family was told that a complaint would be filed.
•Numerous safety checkpoints were implemented around the county last week netting several arrests.
•Warrants have been issued for a man after he allegedly hurt his long-time girlfriend at their home on Paoli Road. Deputy Gary Floyd went to the home where he met with the victim, who said she and her boyfriend of 17 years had been arguing for the past several days and that morning (Thanksgiving) she was lying on her couch when she overheard the man talking on the phone. She said she told him to “tell the truth” about whatever he was talking about and at that point he allegedly crossed the room and struck her in the head with his fist.
She tried to call 911 and he allegedly picked up a three-foot crowbar and raised it above his head as if to strike her.
He then reportedly threatened to kill her and pulled the phone out of her hands.
At that point he tripped and fell over a coffee table in front of the couch as he pulled the phone from her grasp. The victim stated that she was in fear of her life and that the offender was never that uncontrollable before. She said she begged for her life throughout the altercation. Floyd noted the victim had a foot-long scratch from her left eye down to her neck and bumps on her head. She declined medical assistance. The pry bar was taken as evidence. The man was not at home at the time of the report.
•A suicide by a firearm was reported in the county last week.
•A utility trailer was reportedly stolen from a home on Sanders Road last week weekend.
