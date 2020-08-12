A Hull man was arrested on child molestation last week.
Melvin Ronald Johnston, 69, was charged with one count of child molestation. According to Captain Jimmy Patton, the arrest concerns a female under 10 years old. He said the child does not live in the same household but is a relative of Johnston. Johnston remains in the Madison County Jail on a $27,600 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.