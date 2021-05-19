A Hull man was arrested for abusing a disabled person and other charges last week.
Dominick John Dove, 31, Hull, was charged with possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of cocaine, exploit/inflict pain to deprive essential services to a disabled person elder person and three counts of criminal use of an article with an altered ID mark (other than a motor vehicle).
According to a report from the sheriff’s office, Deputy Gary Floyd was dispatched to Jack Sharp Road on May 13 about 6:30 p.m. to do a welfare check on a disabled person. When he arrived, he found a locksmith unlocking a woman’s car in the parking area.
The locksmith stated he had been attempting to contact Dove with no response. The female stated she was only unlocking her car and had not been in the residence nor did she know if Dove was inside. Floyd knocked on the door and identified himself, eventually hearing someone moan inside. He found the back door unlocked and entered to find the residence where he found an elderly man (related to Dove) lying on the living room couch on his side with a pillow over his face. The man was unable to remove the pillow. Floyd removed the pillow and helped him sit up. It appeared the gentleman had urinated on himself and he was in an altered mental state. Floyd noted the man was unable to get himself off the couch and got him some water, making sure he was safe where he was.
Floyd then went to an area that would pick up his cell phone signal and contacted the on-call investigator who was familiar with the case and told him there was no caregiver nor any means for the elderly man to call for help. The investigator made contact with healthcare workers to come help the man.
In another incident, a Colbert teen was taken into custody on multiple assault charges last week.
Jackson Scott Cain, 18, was charged with four counts of aggravated assault and three counts of cruelty to children in the third degree on May 13.
Officer Will Townsend was dispatched to an Old Elberton Road residence regarding a dispute. He spoke with a woman who said this was her sister’s home and that Cain, their brother, was also there. She said that she and Cain had been arguing about their mother and the argument took a bad turn when she called Cain’s girlfriend a bad name.
She said Cain began striking himself and pulling his own hair, then picked up a play pen and threw it. After that he allegedly grabbed two large knives out of a butcher’s block and used them to cut both sides of his face, then acted as if he was going to throw one at her. She said a 6-month-old nephew was in a high chair between them and that she was holding her own small child in her arms as well. Her mother got between them at that point and tried to intervene and calm Cain down. Once their mother managed to get him outside, she (sister) reportedly locked him out. He then left with their mother in a car. The sister said she feared for herself and the children. She said things like that have happened in the past, but never to that extent.
Officers later found Cain and his mother when they arrived at her home together. The mother said her son has anger issues and she was just trying to get him to leave before thing got worse. He was arrested without incident.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Theft by deception was reported on Reese Lane last week. Sgt. Jason Gaddy responded to a call about a stolen vehicle at that location. 911 dispatch said they had received a call from Athens-Clarke Police as well as a female at the residence, both regarding the stolen vehicle, a black Jeep CJ5, which had reportedly been stolen from Athens on April 28.
Gaddy found a black Jeep in the driveway that had been spray-painted with gray primer on the sides. The hood was up and several people were standing around it. Gaddy spoke with the female caller and the man who had possession of the Jeep. Gaddy learned that the man had traded for the Jeep on May 11 and when he tried to get insurance and a tag he was given paperwork to have a VIN inspection done by law enforcement.
He found paperwork inside the Jeep that made him feel that something was wrong so they contacted the registered owner on the paperwork and learned that it had been stolen.
They showed Gaddy the paperwork and bill of sale from the person he purchased it from.
After the VIN was verified, the vehicle was towed. Gaddy was informed the man who sold the Jeep works for a local mobile home park as a maintenance person.
•A man on Diamond Hill Neese Road reported that someone stole a black and white bull from his pasture.
•A possible case of aggravated child molestation was reported in the county last week. The incident remains under investigation.
•An attempted suicide by hanging was reported last week.
