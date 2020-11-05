A Hull man was arrested for family violence and obstruction last week after Department and Family and Children Services (DFCS) employees on a video call with subjects at a Glenn Carrie Road residence reported that they could hear yelling in the background.
Matthew Coleman Stone, 36, was charged with simple battery family violence and two counts of obstruction of an officer.
Deputy Joshua Rice was dispatched to the home along with other officers. Dispatch advised that one of the subject was likely Stone, that he had an active warrant for simple battery with the woman likely at the home and that he was also known to run.
Officers arrived at about the same time and one officer made contact with two females outside the home and was able to learn that Stone was inside.
The house was extremely cluttered, the report noted and Stone and another woman were found in a back room.
Stone ran from the officers and Rice tripped as he chased him, resulting in the right side of his face slamming forcefully into the wall, damaging his eye.
His body worn camera was also knocked off at this point, but continued to record. Rice continued to pursue Stone yelling at him that he was going to be tased, as did the other officer.
The taser was deployed but did not make good contact and Stone ran in the bushes. Rice found him lying in a ditch and apprehended him.
In an unrelated matter, but while still on scene, a female informed Rice that a man on a bicycle had thrown a needle in the area where he had been chasing Stone. Rice and Investigator Sam Beard searched the area and located a needle that appeared to be “loaded” with suspected narcotics. The identity of the male bike rider was unable to be determined and the needle was taken by Beard for destruction.
In another incident, a Colbert woman was arrested last week after she got into an argument with her daughter over her drinking.
Cindy Lee Gilbert, 56, was charged with criminal trespass, simple battery family violence and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Deputy Mason Bennett was dispatched to Forest Lane regarding a domestic call. He met with Gilbert’s daughter who said she and her mother got into an argument when Gilbert came home from drinking and she took the keys to truck to keep her from driving. Her mother got mad and threw her makeup at her and a man there stepped in between them to try to break them up. They ended up outside where Gilbert reportedly grabbed her daughter’s hair and held her down. She then allegedly grabbed a metal pole and smacked the man’s car with it.
Gilbert became combative with deputies when they arrived. After her arrest she reportedly yelled at her daughter and the man that she was going to disown them when she got out of jail and made the comment that they better be out of her house when she gets home.
In a third incident, Joseph Curtis Greene, 49, of Hull, was charged with one count of simple battery family violence. Deputy Gary Floyd was dispatched to Amberly Drive where he met with the complainant who stated that her husband grabbed his wheelchair-bound mother-in-law by the throat and shoved her back in her wheelchair. The act was also allegedly committed in front of their three children.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office last week included:
•Someone found a check for $2,800 on the side of Crabapple Hollow Road. The check was placed taken into custody by the sheriff’s department.
•A woman on Hardman Morris Road reported that her son took a picture of her EBT card and reportedly used it to purchase a $100 phone card. She said she didn’t see him do this, however, and that she is still in possession of the card. She said she does not know where he lives, only that he is somewhere in Athens.
•A black male reportedly left Ingles grocery store last week with a basket filled with nine bottles of Downey. The manager observed him take the items and followed him out to a silver Honda driven by a black female. He demanded a receipt, and when one was not produced, took the basket from the man. The man then jumped in the passenger seat and the couple drove away. The man was described as about five foot eight inches tall, 160 pounds and wearing a ball cap and glasses. The manager was able to get a photo fo the license plate.
•A man reported that his 2001 Ford F-350 was stolen while parked in front of Neese Grocery. He said he went inside and left the truck running and doors unlocked when he heard the truck rev up and saw it take off, followed by someone in a black truck.
Deputy Joseph Rutledge witnessed the black truck following the stolen truck on Hwy. 106 at John Smith Road.
He followed them until he lost sight of them. The black truck was later found on Wesley Chapel Road by the property owner who called 911.
•Two children were reported missing while playing outside on Madison Boulevard last week. The sheriff’s office and rescue were dispatched to look for the children, who were later found safe.
•A woman on Loop Road reported that someone had contacted her by email stating her pickup was ready at a Walmart in Las Vegas. She said she has never been there and does not know who could have used her card or her information. She said the name listed on a receipt is not anyone she knows. She said multiple items consisting of mostly baby items had been ordered at the same store.
•A woman on Candlestick Drive reported to Deputy Joshua Rice that her husband was receiving calls from a Texas number saying they were with the FBI and that he needed to buy a $500 gift card and send them the information. He did purchase the card from Target, then began to think it was a scam and called to cancel the card. She said the caller did tell them they had received the $500 and she did not know if they have lost their money. She said she told the caller she was going to call the police and they told her that they would send the money back if she would provide her Cash App information. She said she had not done that for fear more money would be taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.