A Hull man was arrested last week on family violence and theft charges related to a June 28 incident.
Kage Vaughn Gilreath, 21, was booked into the Madison County Jail on charges of simple battery-family violence, felony theft by taking, misdemeanor theft by taking, driving while license suspended or revoked, obstructing or hindering persons making a 911 call and robbery.
Deputy Glenn Cowan went to a residence on Smith Road where he met with Gilreath’s mother, who said he followed her to her car and snatched her iPhone from her hand as she was sitting in her car. She said she went inside the residence and attempted to call 911 on her computer through voiceover internet protocol via Skype. She said Gilreath followed her inside and locked her arms behind her back to keep her from making the call and then choked her. He eventually let her go and she called 911 after he went outside. When Gilreath came back inside, he handed her phone to her and then fled the scene in her 2021 Hyundai Alantra (without her permission) when he realized she had already called 911.
When she looked on her phone she realized that Gilreath seemed to have accessed her bank account and made two transactions from her account to his, amounting to $80.
His mother said the incident started around 9:30 a.m. that morning when she thought he had possibly overdosed on heroin. She drove him to a local hospital for treatment. Once treatment began, Gilreath decided he no longer wanted treatment and he was released and she brought him back home. He then tried to leave in his Jeep, but it was out of gas. He then began demanding money from her, but she refused, knowing he intended to purchase more drugs. This outraged him, she said. That’s when she became frightened of him and went out to her car so she could drive up her driveway to get a signal to call 911.
She said he was probably on his way to a location in Clarke County to purchase more heroin.
While talking with Cowan, the victim received a call from Gilreath, who began screaming at her for calling 911. He said he would not return to the home while officers were there. The vehicle was entered into GCIC as stolen at that point.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Heather Savannah Burnett, 43, Cleveland, felony second-degree burglary.
•Brad Evans, Jr., 34, Winder, felony second-degree burglary.
•Christopher Jay Foster, Jr., 29, Athens, driving while license suspended or revoked, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer and improper/erratic lane change. (GSP)
•Rita Nichole Neese, 43, Colbert, probation violation.
•Jeremiah Mitchall Roling, 22, Canon, failure to appear.
•Larry Michael Smith, 46, Hull, probation violation.
•Lauren Ashley Waldrip, 32, Monroe, felony theft by receiving stolen property and felony theft by taking.
•Jessica Ann Alexander, 39, Canon, acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked, expired vehicle tag or decal, failure to maintain insurance, hindering law enforcement officer, possession of drug-related objects and remove or affix plate to conceal vehicle identification.
•Kelsey Marie Carithers, 26, Nicholson, simple battery-family violence.
•Cheyenne Pauline Dalton, 25, Colbert, driving while license suspended or revoked and two counts of child restraint law child seat, safety belt.
•Matthew Kenneth Davis, 23, Danielsville, driving without a valid license and lighted headlights required at certain times.
•Meghan Elizabeth Davis, 37, Athens, hold for Clarke County.
•Albert Latate Faust, 44, Athens, hold for Clarke County.
•Charles Scott Gossage, 51, Lexington, defective equipment and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Alexis Monique Hall, 29, Danielsville, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Kendra Felicia Johnson, 34, Lexington, failure to appear.
•Nicholas David Miller, 24, Winterville, failure to appear.
•Christopher Lee Morgan, 50, Comer, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, no insurance, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Nathen Charles Palmer, 19, Danielsville, hold for Oglethorpe County.
•Cody Jarred Spurlin, 17, Comer, criminal damage to property in the second degree.
•Tikiara Akia Teasley, 21, Danielsville, failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.