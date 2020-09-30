A Hull man was arrested last week after 911 received a third party call to do a welfare check on a person on Reese Lane.
Donald Arthur Goodrich, 40, was charged with battery family violence, third-degree cruelty to children, false imprisonment and simple assault family violence.
Deputy Duston Stanley was dispatched to the scene. Dispatch advised him that someone called and said the possible victim texted him and told him that his mother’s boyfriend (Goodrich) was drunk and “starting stuff” and to call the sheriff’s office if he didn’t hear from him in the next five minutes.
Stanley met with the person of concern who told him that his Goodrich came home and started accusing his mother of cheating on him and calling her derogatory names. He said he attempted to intervene and Goodrich began to yell at him. He said at that point his mother left to go to the store. Goodrich then started unhooking all the cables to the TV and when his mother came back the argument resumed. He said they were in the bedroom arguing when he saw Goodrich refuse to allow his mother leave the room. He said he stepped in again and he and Goodrich began to wrestle.
Goodrich was arrested and taken to jail.
In another arrest, Bobby Ellis Bales, 41, of Oakwood, was charged with one count of criminal trespass.
Deputy Mark Goodson was dispatched to Hwy. 29 South (Kwik Chek) regarding Bales, who had reportedly been given a criminal trespass warning previously. The store owner told him that Bales was on the property disturbing his customers and was given a criminal trespass notice by a deputy at that time. He said Bales was back and disturbing customers again. He said he told Bales he was calling 911 and that Bales cursed at him and told him to go ahead and call the police. Goodson found Bales standing behind the store dumpster and taken to jail.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Walter Hullender Holmes, 26, homeless, was charged with drug-related objects and marijuana possession less than an ounce and Jeffrey Keith Blount, 25, of Bogart, was charged with third degree felony forgery, marijuana possession less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine following a report of two suspicious persons on Glenn Carrie Road. Deputy Mark Goodson responded to the scene and found the two men loitering around a building and sitting on a swing. When asked what they were doing, Holmes said they had gotten a ride from Macon and that his ride stopped at a gas station for gas and then drove off as he and Holmes got out of the car. He said since it was raining they decided to sit under the awning and keep dry since they had no one to call to come get them. Both had outstanding warrants and were found with drugs/drug paraphernalia.
•Fernando Barriga-Gonzalez, 18, Athens, contributing to delinquency or dependency of a minor, permitting unlicensed minor to drive and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•James Russel Daniel, 27, Commerce, loitering and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•James William Graham, 50, Comer, first-degree felony burglary.
•James Kirby Haley, Jr., 33, Danielsville, two counts of probation violation.
•Keith Mitchell Justice, 30, Flowery Branch, probation violation.
•Destiny Leighanne Lord, 25, Winterville, possession of methamphetamine.
•Joseph Murphy Norman, 36, Winterville, aggravated stalking and probation violation.
•Courtney Marcel Thomas, 24, Danielsville, aggravated assault and two counts of third-degree cruelty to children.
•Jeffrey Lee Tittle, 49, Colbert, five counts of receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by convicted felon.
•Byron Kyle Bates, 27, Hull, DUI/multiple substances, marijuana possession less than an ounce and possession of drug-related objects.
•James Foster Burnworth, Jr., 43, Hull, failure to appear.
•Christopher Anthony Reid, 20, Athens, DUI/drugs, marijuana possession less than an ounce and a seatbelt violation.
•Denise Lynne Whitaker, 54, Athens, theft by shoplifting.
•India Jo Wilhite, 65, Elberton, failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.