A Hull man was arrested last week after he reportedly stole several thousand dollars from his grandparents’ safe located in the basement apartment of the home where the man lives.
Donovan Alejandro Walker, 26, was charged with felony first degree burglary after his grandfather reported the money missing from his safe. The grandparents said they had been out of town for a few weeks and also were in and out of the home throughout the day.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•James Blake Norton, Jr., 39, of Hull, was charged with criminal trespass. Deputy Joshua Rice was dispatched to Oak Drive regarding a dispute between father and son. When he arrived the son had left the home and ran into the wood line. While en route to the home, dispatch told Rice the son had just been released from the county jail at shift change that day and had been barred from his parents’ home. The parents said that the altercation with him this time had only been verbal. Norton was found at the end of the driveway and said he needed medical attention and believed he had “coronavirus.” While en route to the jail, Norton began to gag himself and make himself vomit while in the back of the patrol vehicle. Rice stopped at EMS station 1 to have him evaluated. He was unable to express what was wrong except to say he didn’t know why he was feeling “like this.” He was released and taken on to the jail where he continued to state he had a life-threatening condition and continued to try and make himself vomit.
•Nicole Danielle Broome, 37, Athens, failure to appear.
•Frankie Eugine Clarke Jr., 37, Athens, probation violation.
•James William Jackson Jr., 59, Commerce, parole violation.
•Caira Louise Jade Jones, 27, Tallahassee, Fla., probation violation.
•Melissa K. McDougald, 47, Carlton, drugs not in original container, failure to maintain lane, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance and DUI/alcohol.
•Ann Marie Porter, 48, Danielsville, probation violation.
•James Clayton Rice, 29, Hull, entering an automobile or motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
•Travis James Thomason, 52, Colbert, probation violation.
•Kimberly Juanita Bales, 26, Hull, hold for Clarke County.
•Ronnie Dwayne Bales, 36, Nicholson, probation violation.
•Justin Lamar Brunson, 30, Hull, probation violation.
•Rodriguez Antonio Bush, 30, Comer, failure to appear.
•John Greg Duncan, 54, Royston, aggravated assault and simple battery.
•Sabian Deandre Faust, 20, Winterville, entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
•Jose Antonio Garcia-Ramirez, 36, Winterville, driving without a valid license and speeding.
•April Dawn Lee, 35, Canon, hold for another county.
•Glen’terius Arshuan Moon, 18, Calhoun Falls, S.C., hold for South Carolina.
•James Blake Norton, 39, Hull, driving while license suspended or revoked and knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.