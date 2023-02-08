A Hull man faces charges of battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and kidnapping after an incident involving his wife Jan. 30.
Govind Patel, 39, Woodbury Lane, Lot 6, Hull, was charged when Madison County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to a report of a woman being chased by her husband on Woodbury Lane.
The woman told officers her husband had been violent with her over the past few days. She stated he had punched her and threatened to kill her. She told officers she called and friend who told her to call 911 and keep running to get away from her husband.
The woman said her husband chased her in a vehicle and at the intersection of Piedmont and Hwy. 29 South her husband grabbed her by the throat and attempted to put her in the vehicle.
The witness stated after his wife talked to the woman on the phone they went to find her and saw Patel grabbing his wife by the neck forcing her to walk back to the vehicle and get in it. The witness stated at that time he and his wife intervened.
In other incidents investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office last week:
•A woman on McCarty Dodd Road, Colbert, reported Jan. 30 a man she had allowed into her home stole the sim cards out of her cell phone and tablet.
•Deputy Cody Swagger responded Jan. 30 to a home on Stone Stewart Road in Hull to assist a mother with picking up her 14-year-old juvenile daughter.
•Several Madison County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to a Danielsville residence Jan. 30 to assist Madison County EMS personnel with a combative patient.
•Deputy Swagger met with a woman and her juvenile daughter at the MCSO, Hwy. 98 West, Danielsville. The juvenile stated her mother wanted a report filed because she did not want to be accused of abusing the juvenile who had been in the custody of her father.
•A woman on Moon’s Grove Church Road, Colbert, reported Jan. 30 her brother stole her car keys after taking her car without her permission. She stated he returned the car but kept the keys.
•A woman reported striking a deer Jan. 31 on Jones Chapel-Shiloh Road in Danielsville, causing damage to the front bumper area of her vehicle.
•Several MCSO personnel responded to a residence on Neese-Commerce Road, Commerce, Jan. 31, where a possible fight was reported. The complainant stated several people were in a verbal argument on her property and she didn’t know who the people were.
•Simple battery – FVA was reported Jan. 31 at a Hwy. 72 West, Colbert, residence, where Lt. Justin Hanley reported the female complainant stated a man was in “the back room having a problem.” The man stated he and the female had been in a verbal argument but everything was OK now.
•Criminal trespass was reported Jan. 31 at a Steele Road home in Comer, where a man reported his juvenile step-son was damaging things on the property. The man said the juvenile was “having a fit and busted out a window in the residence.” The juvenile was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for evaluation.
•Lt. Hanley responded Jan. 31 to a home on Woodale Street, Hull, where a woman reported he located two small children in her front yard. The guardian/father was located and he stated he went to sleep and the children walked out of the house and walked approximately a quarter mile away.
•A runaway juvenile and unruly juvenile was reported Wednesday, Feb. 1, at a home on Noah’s Way, Colbert, where a female reported her 15-year-old son ran away from the residence.
•Criminal liability and penalties for crimes of computer theft, trespass was reported at a Jack Sharp Road residence in Hull Feb. 1. The complainant stated his wife tried to log into their bank account and was notified the account was locked. No money was accessed in the account.
•On Thursday, Feb. 2, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of law enforcement officers and agency assist was reported at a Hwy. 106 South, Hull, location, where officers were serving an Oconee County bench warrant on a female.
•A man and woman went to the MCSO Feb. 2 and reported the man’s sister took two of his vehicles and one that belonged to the woman without permission from a Bond Road location in Danielsville.
•Simple battery – FVA was reported Feb. 2 at a Stone Stewart Road residence in Hull, where a domestic dispute was reported.
•A man on Gholston Street in Comer reported financial transaction card Feb. 1 fraud on his credit card in the amount of $139.
•A woman on Helican Springs Road in Athens reported simple battery Feb. 2 in reference to an incident that occurred on a Madison County School System bus.
•MCSO deputies responded Feb. 2, with Madison County EMS personnel to home in Hull, where a female was possibly overdosing.
•A man reported an accident involving a deer Feb. 3 on Glenn Carrie Road, Hull.
•Battery was reported at a Reese Lane residence in Hull Feb. 3. Deputy Daniel Bond responded to a reported domestic dispute between two males.
•A woman on D. Williams Road in Commerce reported Feb. 3 someone had entered her vehicle parked at this residence and she found a cell phone on the driver’s seat, the driver’s seat leaning back touching the rear seats, scattered papers from the center dash all over the passenger seat and the bill of sale for the vehicle was missing.
•A woman was issued citations Feb. 4 for no valid tag, expired tag, no valid insurance and driving a motor vehicle with invalid registration/suspended vehicle tag registration during a traffic stop on Jot Em Down Road at Blacks Creek Church Road, Danielsville.
•A woman at a Noah’s Way residence in Colbert reported a verbal argument with her 15-year-old son on Feb. 4.
•A man was transported from the Ingles parking lot Feb. 4 Hwy. 29 South in Hull for treatment after possibly taking a bottle of sleeping pills. Deputy Mason Bennett stated he was not able to wake the man up when he responded to the scene.
•On Saturday, Feb. 4, and Sunday, Feb. 5, several MCSO officers conducted driver’s safety checkpoints on Sanford Road at Nowhere Road and Jot Em Down Road at Blacks Creek Church Road, Danielsville, and on Hwy. 98 at Hwy. 106, Ila.
•A woman reported sexual battery during a domestic dispute Feb. 5 at a home on Rogers Church Road in Commerce.
•Battery/simple battery – FVA and criminal trespass was reported during a domestic dispute between a woman and her boyfriend on Feb. 5 at a home on Garnett Ward Road, Hull.
•Theft by taking was reported Monday, Feb. 6, at a home on Hwy. 72 in Hull where a vehicle was reported stolen.
