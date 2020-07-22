A Hull man was arrested on public drunkenness and other charges last week.
Ben Alexander Bailey, 55, Hull, was also charged with felony terroristic threats and acts, terroristic threats and acts and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Brian Keith Dixon, 26, Athens, aggravated stalking and influencing witness.
•Kelley Todd Fowler, 56, Winder, possession and use of drug-related objects, criminal trespass and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
•Bradley Keith Loden, 51, Comer, disorderly conduct and six counts of probation violations.
•Timothy Robert Parham, 53, Colbert, probation violation.
•Linda Reaves Steele, 71, Comer, false imprisonment and simple battery family violence.
•Diana Starr Coile, 39, Danielsville, failure to appear.
•Quinterrial Montrez Haley, 28, Elberton, two counts of failure to appear.
•Carissa Octavia Patman, 34, Crawford, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of methamphetamine and tail lights required.
•Leonard Nathaniel Peragine, 59, Athens, probation violation.
•Adriana Pamel Perez-Bonifacio, 28, Athens, driving without a valid license and failure to obey a traffic control device.
•Addison James Staud, 20, Danielsville, drugs not in original container, failure to maintain lane and possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.
•Amy Melissa Staud, 44, Danielsville, felony theft by taking.
