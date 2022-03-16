A Hull man was charged with rape last week.
Joshua Nathan Moore, 21, is currently being held in the Madison County Jail without bond waiting on a first appearance hearing. At that point, according to Chief Deputy Jeff Vaughn, the superior court judge will decide whether to set bond. He said the incident remains under investigation and that it involves a victim known to Moore. No other details were released.
