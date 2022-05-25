A Hull man was charged Tuesday, May 17, by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office with theft by taking.
James Dean Blake, 57, Piedmont Park, Hull, was charged when he was found in possession of several catalytic converters reported missing from his place of employment.
MCSO deputy Craig Vaughn reported he responded to the business on Hwy. 29 South, Hull, where the business owner reported two of his employees had witness Blake steal six catalytic converters, valued at $3,000, and put them into his vehicle.
Deputy Vaughn stated Blake said he received the catalytic converters from a friend.
Blake gave Vaughn permission to look inside a black box in his vehicle and the six converters were found inside the box.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Jonathan Cody Andrews, 26, Shoal Creek Road, Colbert, felony burglary.
•Jesse Alvin Cooper Jr., 39, homeless, hold for Escambia County fugitive warrant.
•Jessica Hope Cox, 36, Phillips Street, Royston, house for Royston Police Department.
•Patrick Earl Daniel, 30, East Paces Drive, Athens, two counts of child restraint law child seat, safety belt, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, speeding (16-25 miles over), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, felony failure to appear, failure to appear, criminal trespass and simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Samantha Taylor Harkins, 22, Hardman Morris Road, Colbert, felony burglary.
•Alexander Nikolas Hayhurst, 27, homeless, felony theft by receiving property stolen in another state.
•Rico Cortez Adams, 44, 3rd Street, Hartwell, hold for Walton County Sheriff’s Office.
•Jennifer Louisa Barnett, 48, Harper Lane, Royston, drugs not in original container, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of drugs, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance.
•Joshua Will Blackmon, 35, Duncan Swindle Road, Commerce, acquiring a license plate for the purpose of concealing the identification of a motor vehicle, brake lights and turn signals required, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, expired vehicle tag or decal, hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended, cancelled or revoked registration and knowingly making a false statement pertaining to motor vehicle insurance requirement.
•Chad Mathew Christian, 45, New Hope Lane, Cornelia, no tag and tail lights required.
•Richard Lee Hollis, 55, Brittany Pointe Drive, Colbert, hold for Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.
•Dwayne Allen Lane, 33, Waggoners Grove Church Road, Colbert, battery – FVA.
•Elfido Mendez-Lopez, 32, Wynhollow Trail, Apt. 6, Norcross, driving without a valid driver’s license and violation of window tint law.
•Sabrina Ruth Morgan, 41, Madison Boulevard, Colbert, failure to appear.
•Jared Eugene Parham, 33, Hwy. 98 West, Comer, hold for Hart County Sheriff’s Office.
•Stephanie Mechelle Phillips, 45, Williams Wilson Road, Hull, probation violation.
•Destiny Renee Roberts, 18, Morrison Lane, Colbert, battery.
•Malika Latisha Sanders, 27, Spring Street, Royston, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and expired vehicle tag or decal.
•Russell Korey Smith, 37, Hwy. 29 North, Danielsville, driving with no driver’s license on person, DUI – alcohol, littering on highway and open container in a vehicle.
