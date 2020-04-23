A Hull man was arrested last week on arson and family violence charges.
Kevin Layfayette Burton, Jr., 21, was charged with third-degree arson, criminal trespass family violence, disorderly conduct and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
Deputy Joshua Rice was dispatched to Old Elberton Road on April 14 about someone who was possibly having a
“mental break.”
He met with a woman in the driveway of the residence who told him that Burton “messed up her house.” A second woman there who was still arguing with Burton said he needed to go to the hospital. Rice observed furniture flipped over in the living room and other items in disarray.
Burton then came to the doorway and appeared upset. He then closed the door and locked everyone out. The homeowner then unlocked the house and Burton and the second woman then continued to argue. Burton was eventually handcuffed and placed in the back of a patrol car where he began to try to break out the windows. A burn pile was found outside the back door where Burton had thrown things from the house into it.
Burton was then arrested and on the way to jail he began to spit all over the back of the patrol car and slammed his head into the partition. He also cursed at the officer.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office last week included:
•A stolen four-wheeler was reported on Smith Road.
•A domestic disturbance was reported on April 13 on Buddy Moore Road. A woman there said she and her friend had been hanging out and drinking that day when got into an argument and he pushed her so she tackled him. She told him to leave so he grabbed her “Obama phone,” and her TV remote and left her house in a small blue truck. She was asked several times what had happened but she seemed too intoxicated to explain. She was unable to describe her phone in any way except that it was an “Obama phone.”
•A man on Hwy. 72 reported that tires and wheels were stolen off of a Mazda Miata that was for sale in his yard.
•An unattended death was reported in the county last week.
•Someone on Sanders Road reported to Deputy Joseph Rutledge by phone that their vehicle had been broken into overnight and took two tackle boxes with tackle, a bottle of omeprazole and a prescription medication.
•A stolen vehicle out of Hall County was located on Martin Griffeth Road after a concerned citizen reported it to a deputy.
