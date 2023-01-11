A Hull man was arrested Jan. 9 after a domestic dispute with his father.
Giovanni Chaves Gaona, 27, Bellhaven Lane, Hull, was charged with simple assault – Family Violence Act (FVA).
In a separate incident, Madison County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Devin Dorsey was on routine patrol at the Valero on Hwy. 72 in Colbert Jan. 7 when he ran a Georgia tag number that showed the owner had a probation warrant out of Athens-Clarke County. Deputy Dorsey observed the driver make a right turn without using a right turn signal.
Dorsey turned on his emergency equipment and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at Hardman Morris Road at Hwy. 72. While talking to the driver, Dorsey smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. He stated he asked the passenger, later identified as Alemi Arroyo Ayala, 25, Windbrook Trail, Winterville, if he had an identification and he said no.
When Ayala exited the vehicle he was advised he was being detrained due to the probation warrant. Since the odor of marijuana was detected the vehicle was searched and Ayala was charged with open container in a vehicle and receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this past week include:
•Teddy Roosevelt Butler, 50, Hwy. 59, Commerce, failure to appear.
•Chad Matthew Christian, 46, Bonds Bridge Road, Royston, adult restraint law seat belt violation (18 years and older), driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, failure to appear for fingerprintable charge, failure to maintain insurance and knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled or revoked registration.
•Autumn Rayne Getter, 17, Timberlane Drive, Danielsville, disorderly conduct and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers. Getter was charged Sunday, Jan. 8, after she was told she would be charged for allowing an unlicensed person to drive on Timberlane Drive, Danielsville, and she started running up the roadway, “screaming, cursing, flipping birds and yelling ‘f#$k y’all’.” Getter was belligerent and struggled with officers trying to put her inside a patrol car.
•Robert Arron Hendrix, 25, Tarpkins Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•Yvonne Hathcock Morris, 54, Clay Road, Mableton, probation violation.
•Billie Pell, 47, Hardman Road, Hull, hold for Walker County.
•Michael Shane Robertson, 32, Weatherly Way, Winterville, harassing phone calls and two counts of stalking.
•Austen Mackenize Simms, 34, Dove Drake Road, Royston, probation violation.
•Aaron Storm Wiley, 28, Nowhere Road, Carlton, cruelty to children.
•Nicholas Ryan Abney, 24, Charlie Bolton Road, Hull, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol and open container in a vehicle.
•Harriet Patricia Curry, 53, Springtree Road, Athens, simple battery.
•Joseph Edward Rucker, 28, East Johnson Street, Hartwell, adult restraint law seat belt violation (18 years and older), driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, DUI – alcohol, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway, following too closely and too fast for conditions.
•Joseph Scott Turner, 37, Cabin Creek Road, Nicholson, hold for Hall County.
•Keith Jamison Wooten, 45, Ga. Hwy. 32 West, Douglas, simple battery – FVA.
