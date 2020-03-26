A Hull man was arrested after allegedly striking a pregnant woman in the back in front of her son.
Donta Tyrone Holder, 33, was charged with battery-family violence and third degree cruelty to children.
According to a report from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, who said she’s eight months pregnant with Holder’s baby, said she and Holder had been arguing all day so she decided to sleep on the couch. She said she and her son were on the couch watching a movie, then Holder snatched the covers off of them. She followed him to the bedroom and tried to get the covers back. The victim said she was holding Kool-Aid in her hand and when Holder closed the door, the drink spilled all over both of them. Holder then allegedly grabbed a dog bowl and slung the water onto the victim and her son. He then balled up his fist as if to hit her. She said she got scared and walked away and Holder allegedly struck her on the back. The officer observed redness on her back. And the victim’s son said Holder struck his mother.
Others arrested by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office last week included:
•Marcus Lyle Hathcock, 34, Colbert, possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute and a probation violation.
•Danny Joe Murray, 42, Comer, battery.
•David Walker Beale, 49, Gainesville, driving on the wrong side of the road, DUI/alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
•Darrel Thomas Cowart, 40, Jefferson, criminal trespass family violence and possession of methamphetamine.
•Dustin Hunter Moats, 19, Danielsville, failure to drive within a single lane and reckless driving.
•Aletha Lee Mullinax, 31, Comer, marijuana possession less than an ounce and possession of methamphetamine.
