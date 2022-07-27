A Hull man was jailed on child molestation charges last week.
Jason Edward Vaughn, 50, Bridlewood Trail, Hull, was arrested on Friday, July 22, and charged with aggravated child molestation and child molestation.
The victim was under the age of 10, and there were reportedly multiple incidents in the Dogsboro area dating back to 2018.
In a separate case, Thomas Houston Jameson, 46, Hwy. 29 South, Hull, was arrested July 19 on charges of rape and felony sodomy. The incident was report July 12 in the Diamond Hill area and the victim knew the offender.
In another arrest, Deputy Devin Dorsey reported Monday, July 18 that he responded to a call at Kimberly Circle, Hull, where a domestic dispute was reported between a woman and her husband. William Andrew Epps, 45, Peach Orchard Road, Danielsville, was charged with simple assault – Family Violence Act (FVA) and simple battery – FVA following the incident in which he threatened his wife and pulled a knife on her.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Jennifer Lauren Spratlin-Adams, 39, Diamond Hill-Colbert Road, Colbert, was charged with criminal trespass when camera footage showed her on her brother’s property. Spratlin-Adams had been criminally trespassed from the Diamond Hill-Colbert Road, Colbert, property in July of 2021 for an indefinite period of time.
•Rakeem Ledell Ware, 34, West Broad Street, Athens, was arrested July 20 during a traffic stop on Hwy. 72, Comer, for driving without a valid driver’s license, DUI – alcohol and failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway after multiple calls came in about a reckless driver.
•Matthew Coleman Stone, 38, Lanier Drive, Hartwell, was charged July 22 with criminal trespass after he reportedly kicked in a door at a female’s residence on Fernwood Drive, Hull.
•Breanna Taylor Chatham, 21, South Railroad Avenue, Carlton, was arrested during a traffic stop on July 23 on Buddy Moore Road at Diamond Hill-Neese Road, Colbert, and charged with driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and tail lights required.
•Jose Albarran-Rodriguez, 28, Epps Bridge Parkway, Athens, was charged with driving without a valid driver’s license, adult seatbelt violation and turning position; signals required on July 24 when a traffic stop was conducted on Hwy. 29 South at Fortson Store Road, Hull.
•Austin Tanner Brown, 25, Athens Road, Winterville, probation violation.
•Josepha Kyle Evans, 33, Allen Road, Danielsville, felony burglary, felony theft by receiving stolen property, felony theft by taking, violation of a Family Violence Order (FVO) and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Adam Brian Fleeman, 37, Deer Haven Drive, Bowman, probation violation.
•Amy Marie Hill, 42, Hwy. 36, Covington, felony theft by receiving stolen property.
•Alfonzo Bernard Howard, 58, Thomas Drive, Hull, probation violation.
•Randy Bernard Morris, 55, Linda Avenue, Athens, probation violation.
•Dylan Michael Wilcox, 25, Hwy. 106 South, Lot 11, Hull, probation violation.
•Timothy Earl Dalton, 54, East Fifth Avenue, Colbert, failure to appear.
•Ashley Brooke Fitzpatrick, 34, Hwy. 98 West, Commerce, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of drugs, expired driver’s license, knowingly making a false statement pertaining to motor vehicle insurance requirement, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and unlawful for jail inmate to possess any controlled substance, drugs, gun or dangerous drugs.
•Tawni Layne Hall, 38, no address listed, hold for Berrien County.
•Ashandre Aaron Mason, 18, Fenway Drive, Hull, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
•Rachel Elizabeth Moore, 26, West Broad Street, Athens, probation violation.
•Butch Lee Towe, 33, Paradise Hogan Road, Lexington, probation violation.
•Erickson Ronald Trinidad-Ruiz, 21, Booth Road, Marietta, affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflectance of windows, defective equipment and driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Zachary Lee Yearwood, 31, Rose Street, Greensboro, hold for Harris County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.