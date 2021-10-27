A Hull man was jailed on family violence charges last week after a domestic dispute turned violent on Nowhere Road.
Jorge Morales Sanchez, 38, was charged with one count of battery family violence after deputies were called to a domestic dispute outside at a home on Nowhere Road where a crowd of people had gathered.
Officers found six people outside who were arguing loudly. One of the women, the victim, was bleeding from her face. Two of the females were the victim’s daughters.
Through witness interviews, it appeared that two adult daughters were preparing to go to a work-related party and this angered Sanchez. The women were about to leave when they heard their mother and looked to see her lying on the concrete drive. They went to help her, seeing that she had been struck down by Sanchez (who is not their father).
One of the daughters said she stuck Sanchez with a broom multiple times to get him away from her mother.
The victim told the same story, adding that Sanchez had struck her with his closed fist causing her to bleed profusely. There were two children inside who allegedly did not witness the violence.
Sanchez was determined to be drunk. An ambulance that was staged nearby was then called to treat the victim and Sanchez was arrested. The victim, who said she and Sanchez live together and share a 14-year old child, was advised of her options of seeking a protective order and about Project Safe. She was then transported to a hospital for further treatment.
In another arrest, Elliot L. Strealy, 47, no address listed, was charged with DUI/driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane after his car crashed into a tree at the intersection of Jones Road at Johnson Bridges Road. Strealy admitted to drinking six “big cans” of alcohol and that he was drunk. He further stated that he believes he fell asleep and asked officers where he was. He believed he was somewhere on Hwy. 72.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Jeffrey Keith Blount, 27, Commerce, two counts of probation violation.
•Sarah Rebecca-Johnson Burnworth, 44, Bowman, failure to appear.
•Sheila Louise Chandler, 55, Crawford, probation violation.
•Marcus Wade Cleghorne, 47, Royston, DUI/alcohol, knowingly making false statement pertaining to motor vehicle insurance requirements, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and probation violation. No bond. (GSP)
•Ryne Dion Forte, 30, Mableton, probation violation.
•Joshua Aaron Grant, 27, Comer, probation violation.
•Kerry Lee Hill, 46, Danielsville, possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Terry James Hughes, 56, Danielsville, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, no insurance and possession of cocaine.
•Dustin Storm McDaris, 30, Athens, probation violation.
•Chad Edward Sheffield, 36, homeless, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, sexual exploitation of children and four counts of molestation.
•Matthew Thomas Starrett, 51, Elberton, probation violation.
•Michael Charles Swilling, 34, Colbert, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charges.
•Courtney Marcel Thomas, 25, Danielsville, second degree criminal damage to property, failure to yield entering roadway, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, marijuana possession less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of cocaine and speeding.
•Brian Scott Wilson, Sr., 52, Commerce, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Fredrick O’Neal Brooks, 48, Comer, battery family violence and violate family violence order.
•Ernest Buchanon, 54, Macon, probation violation.
•Randal Lee Daniel, 36, Colbert, failure to maintain lane, theft by receiving stolen property and four counts of receipt, possession or transport of firearm by a convicted felon or felony.
•Terry Cardarius Davis, 29, Hull, hold for Elbert County.
•Dustin Jack Derrickson, 31, Hull, felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, reckless driving, remove or affix plate to conceal vehicle identification, speeding, spotlights, fog lights and auxiliary lights permitted and tire requirement.
•James Wayne Dockery, 43, Danielsville, driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to drive within single lane.
•Morganne Lynne Duncan, 33, Athens, failure to appear.
•Leah Taylor Farr, 22, Alamogordo, NM, failure to appear.
•Melissa Cerdas Jimenez, 39, Jefferson, approaching authorized emergency vehicle and driving without a valid license.
•Paul William Klotz, 32, Crawford, improper/erratic lane change, reckless driving and speeding (36-45 miles over).
•Chelsy Hope Lee, 24, Hartwell, hold for Hart County.
•Devon Edward Morrison, 28, Athens, theft by taking.
•Tanya Lavonne Pfeiffer, 50, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Brandon Cole Potter, 38, Colbert, felony two counts of identity theft fraud when using/possession identifying concerning a person.
•David Michael Robinson, 60, Hull, defective or no headlight and driving without a valid license.
•Garrett Maxwell Scoggins, 30, Bowman, driving while license suspended or revoked, expired or no registration or title, failure to maintain insurance and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Mark Joseph Tatum, 26, Hull, computer invasion of privacy and peeping tom.
•David Michael Womack, 65, Danielsville, simple battery family violence.
