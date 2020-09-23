A Hull man was arrested on family violence charges last week.
Joshua Lee Drake, 30, was charged with one count of battery family violence by Deputy Austin Shubert.
Shubert was dispatched to Diamond Hill Grocery on Hwy. 29 South to meet with a woman in distress who wanted to report she had been assaulted.
The woman told Shubert that her boyfriend (Drake) had been hitting and grabbing her. Shubert noted she was upset and appeared scared in the store; shaking, crying and paranoid that she was going to be hurt.
Shubert asked that she explain the details of what had happened and she told him she had wrecked Drake’s car earlier in the day and he had been upset with her all day. She said they also began to argue about her losing his necklace and he became aggressive with her, grabbing her by the arm and hitting her and pulling her hair.
He also reportedly threatened to beat her and knock her teeth in. Shubert noted that she had multiple bruises along her arm and fingerprints.
She said she finally fled the home running to the store for help. She was placed in the back of Shubert’s patrol car for her safety and crouched down inside it attempting to hide from Drake, although Shubert assured her several times that she was safe.
Shubert then drove into the mobile home park to speak with Drake who gave a similar statement to the victim, but said the argument was only verbal. Due to the physical and testimonial evidence, he was arrested at the scene.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office last week included:
•Angela Doto, 36, homeless, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Richard Earl Helms, 55, Danielsville, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and two counts of probation violation.
•William Franklin Kenney, 25, Comer, driving while license suspended or revoked, open container and standards for brake lights and signal devices.
•Keith Robert Kincaid, 30, Hull, aggravated stalking.
•Brian Arthur Lewis, 36, Elberton, probation violation.
•Angelina Nicole Bridges, 32, Danielsville, crossing state/county guardlines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Fredrick O’Neal Brooks, 47, Comer, aggravated stalking, false imprisonment, influencing witness, terroristic threats and acts and two counts of battery family violence (first offense).
•Ian Anthony Dewey, 20, Danielsville, aggravated stalking and violation of family violence order. (Danielsville PD)
•Demonte Raiquon Clark, I, 22, Athens, failure to appear.
•Cortney Jean Gunter, 38, Commerce, theft by deception and violation of oath by a public officer.
•Travis John Hill, 20, Royston, criminal trespass family violence.
•Nikolas Jordan Howard, 25, Athens, failure to appear.
•Katie Lyn Moore, 40, Athens, possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Steven Truong Nguyen, 27, Plantation, FL, driving without a valid license and failure to stop for a stop sign.
•Efrain Bravo Recino, 21, Athens, driving without a valid license and speeding.
•Marcus Hayden Richardson, 30, Colbert, DUI/multiple substances, failure to drive within a single lane, following too closely, marijuana possession less than an ounce and open container in vehicle.
•Andrew Paul Rossi, 20, Athens, probation violation.
•April Denise Turner, 48, Danielsville, driving while license suspended or revoked, following too closely and no insurance.
•Jessica Nichole West, 32, Royston, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Kajari Marquavious Willoughby, 18, Athens, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana and tampering with evidence.
