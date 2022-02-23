A Hull man was arrested on family violence charges last week after his wife approached deputies at the Golden Pantry in Hull to tell them she had was assaulted by her husband at their nearby residence.
Michael Thomas Smith, 31, was charged with aggravated assault-family violence, second-degree criminal damage to property, third-degree cruelty to children, felony interference with government property and obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency phone call.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office included:
•Willie David Armstrong, 57, Hull, hold for Clarke County.
•Paul William Klotz, 32, Athens, probation violation.
•Benjamin Austin Padgett, 42, Colbert, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI/drugs, failure to register vehicle, improper tag display, tires and turning position, signals required.
•Jonathan Paul Perez, 23, Franklin, NC, driving without a valid license, DUI/alcohol and failure to obey stop sign.
•Brandon Leroy Sewell, 24, Commerce, battery and third degree cruelty to children.
•George Brandon West, 30, Crawford, probation violation.
•Darcy Leonard Williams, 37, Athens, adult restraint law seat belt, DUI/drugs, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, improper passing in a no passing zone, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crime, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offense, reckless conduct, speeding and unlawful for any person to purchase, possess or have under his control.
•Ashley Michelle Cain, 38, Hull, distracted driving, driving without a valid license, DUI/alcohol, failure to drive within a single lane and two counts of endangering a child by DUI/alcohol or drugs.
•James Thomas Carter, Jr., 40, Gainesville, battery family violence.
•Laravian Daniel, 43, Athens, DUI/alcohol, failure to maintain lane and open container in vehicle.
•Randy Lee Daniel, 52, Colbert, battery family violence.
•Amanda Nicole Deleon, 40, Buford, drugs not in original container and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. (Comer PD)
•Christopher Rex Evans, 41, Gillsville, second-degree felony burglary.
•Wiley Earl Frederick, Jr., 45, Colbert, battery family violence.
•Willie Gene Hill, 37, Athens, receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender and reckless conduct.
•Kenya Pamela McCullough, 41, Hull, brake lights and turn signals required, DUI/drugs, failure to maintain lane and speeding.
•Todd Anthony Porterfield, 56, Colbert, criminal trespass.
•Michelle Lynn Underhile, 44, Jefferson, second-degree felony burglary.
