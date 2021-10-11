A Hull man was killed in a single-vehicle accident Thursday, Oct. 7 on Hwy. 72.
Christopher Lee Stewart, 40, died in a wreck on Hwy. 72 near Brickyard Road at 7:50 p.m.
According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol, Stewart was traveling west in a 2006 Ford Focus in the outside lane. The vehicle traveled off the north shoulder of the roadway and struck two mailboxes, then rotated and traveled up an embankment off the north shoulder of Hwy. 72. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on its top, facing north, off the north shoulder of Hwy. 72. Stewart was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
