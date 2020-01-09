A Hull man was sentenced to jail time on drug trafficking charges in Madison County Superior Court recently.
Michael Jason Massey was sentenced by Judge Lauren Watson to serve 10 years, with the first five to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute (trafficking in methamphetamine). Charges of possession of hydrocodone, possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance and possession of marijuana were dismissed.
In another case, Joshua Eugene Alexander, of Lavonia, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve five years in confinement on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, theft by receiving stolen property and driving while license suspended. Charges of reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign, driving without headlights and improper passing were dismissed.
Other recent action in superior court included:
•Stacie Jo Plyler, of Comer, had her charge of exploit/inflict pain to deprive essential services moved to the dead docket by Judge Watson pursuant to an agreement between the state and the defendants.
•Joanne Weaver, of Comer, had her charge of exploit/inflict pain to deprive essential services moved to the dead docket by Judge Watson pursuant to an agreement between the state and defendants.
•Mark William Carithers, of Winterville, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve five years of probation on a charge of aggravated battery (reduced from aggravated battery-family violence).
•Xiampeer Izedeth Silva, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve five years of probation on a charge of interference with government property. Charges of violation of street gang terrorism and prevention act and criminal trespass were dismissed.
•Sergio Ruiz Perez, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve five years of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of possession of marijuana (reduced from possession of marijuana with intent to distribute). Charges of DUI (less safe/drugs), possession of drug-related objects and two counts of speeding were dismissed.
•Randy Joe Evans, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve five years, with the first year to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation and pay a $500 fine on charges of entering an automobile and simple battery.
•Randal Lee Daniel, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve ten years with the first two years suspended upon payment of $5,000 within 90 days, and the remainder on probation on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. Charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, no tag, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop for a stop sign, no proof of insurance and improper tires were dismissed.
•Adrianna Lee Booth, of Dewy Rose, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve three years of probation on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects, drugs not in original container, driving while license suspended and failure to maintain lane.
•Ronnie Eugene Wilson, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve two years of probation on charges of obstruction and possession of drug-related objects. A charge of possession of methamphetamine was dismissed.
•Gerald Bruce Strickland, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve three years of probation and pay $1,500 in fines on charges of criminal trespass, disorderly conduct (reduced from aggravated battery) and battery (reduced from aggravated battery).
•Joey Michael Bruce Bishop, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve three years of probation and pay $1,250 in fines on charges of disorderly conduct (reduced from aggravated battery), battery (reduced from aggravated battery) and criminal trespass.
•Melissa Lashan Butulan, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve three years of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of crossing a guard line with drugs.
•Adam Benjamin Henderson, of Bogart, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve three years of probation and pay $750 in fines on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. Charges of possession of drug-related objects (two counts) were dismissed.
•Marquies Javante Newton, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve three years of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
•Fantashia Lambert, of Augusta, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 10 years of probation and pay $2,000 in fines on charges of possession of cocaine (reduced from intent to distribute) and possession of marijuana (reduced from intent to distribute). Charges of possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance with intent to distribute and possession of drug-related objects were dismissed.
•Joseph Roberts, of Jefferson, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 10 years, with the first 80 days in confinement and the remainder on probation and pay a $1,000 fine on a charge of theft by taking. A second charge of theft by taking was dismissed.
•Chase Logan Mattox, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve three years of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
•Maurice Dunn, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of battery. Dunn was also sentenced by Judge Dunn to serve 10 years, with the first 120 days to be served in confinement and pay a $1,000 fine on a charge of first degree burglary.
•Valerie Diane Smith, of Ila, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve three years of probation and pay a $1,000 fine on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects. A charge of failure to wear a seatbelt was dismissed.
•Brandi Michelle Giddens, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of obstruction (reduced from felony to misdemeanor).
•George Gemmell, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of reckless driving (reduced from DUI/alcohol).
•David Shamar Burgess, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve three years of probation, with the first 60 days to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation and to pay a $400 fine on a charges of fleeing/attempting to elude, suspended license and failure to maintain lane.
•Stephen Adam Turner, of Bowman, had his charges of felony theft by taking and misdemeanor theft by taking and two counts of second degree burglary dismissed by Judge Watson because he entered a guilty plea on those charges in another case.
•Johnny William Sorrow, of Colbert, had his charges of two counts of unlawful dumping dismissed by Judge Watson because the defendant is deceased.
•Orlanda Arellano-Rodriguez, of Commerce, had a charge of interference with custody moved to the dead docket by Judge Watson until May 26, 2020. If the defendant complies with terms and conditions of the bond and is not arrested for any other criminal offenses, the case will be dismissed at that time, according to court records.
•Spencer Levar Howard, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve two years of probation on charges of forgery in the fourth degree and possession of drug-related objects. A charge of unlawful use of license was dismissed.
•David Loton Langford, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve 12 months of probation and pay $200 in fines on charges of two counts of unlawful conduct during a 911 call.
