A Hull man remains in the Madison County Jail without bond after he caused a disturbance at Colbert Methodist Church Sunday during morning services.
Charles O’Kelley, 47, reportedly entered the church with a handgun in his pocket. He allegedly told a parishioner that he had shot someone in Morgan County the previous evening and was planning to “shoot more people.”
O’Kelley was initially charged with misdemeanor possession and carrying a concealed weapon without a license (first offense). Captain Jimmy Patton said aggravated assault charges were added after consulting with the district attorney. Patton said the exact number of counts has not been determined as of press time as the investigation continues to determine the number of victims. Patton said this charge was added due to O’Kelley’s statements and actions while in the church.
According to the incident report, Cpl. Zach Brooks was dispatched to the scene with another officer. While en route, dispatch informed them that the man had made the statement about Morgan County, however Morgan County law enforcement reported that they had no reported shootings in their county.
Brooks met with the parishioner/complainant in the parking lot. The man said O’Kelley pulled the gun out to show it to him inside the church, saying he had shot someone and planned to shoot more people.
As Brooks was walking into the church, he was met by church members escorting O’Kelley outside. Brooks noted O’Kelley had his left hand in his pants pocket and refused to remove it when asked. He was detained in handcuffs and officers removed the handgun from his pocket, along with a small marijuana pipe.
No felony convictions for O’Kelley were on file, according to dispatch.
The complainant told officers that O’Kelley also said he was going to do “suicide by cop.” He further stated that O’Kelley actually went inside the nursery and was attempting to pull the gun out of his pocket again before he made him leave the room. A number of other witnesses also saw him trying to get the gun out his pocket while in the nursery, but they stated he couldn’t because his pants started falling down.
In another incident, a homeless woman was arrested after causing a spectacle at Angie’s Coin Laundry on Glenn Carrie Road last week.
Kimberly Marie Morrison, 45, was charged with disorderly conduct and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Deputy Carolyn Gibson was dispatched to the laundry on July 28 about a disorderly person who was shouting profanity loudly inside the business.
Gibson met Morrison and immediately noted that she was speaking very fast and shouting. She gave Gibson several names that were not correct but eventually gave Gibson a paper copy of her driver’s license.
She repeatedly stated that she was hearing voices and when Gibson tried to calm her, she became more agitated and made her hands into fists. She resisted arrest and being handcuffed but Gibson was eventually able to subdue her.
She also struggled with Gibson while being placed in the patrol car for transport to the jail.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•A suicidal male was reported by his father. The male was found outside near his house in distress and had self-inflicted cuts on his arm. He said he wanted to end his life due to problems with his girlfriend, but didn’t want to seek help as he had done so already, three times.
•A drug overdose by a male was reported on Joe Cooper Road last week. The man was transported to a local hospital after CPR was administered.
•A juvenile reportedly attempted suicide by pills in the county last week.
•A woman reportedly messaged a friend on Facebook saying she was going to shoot herself. Deputies went to the woman’s home and removed two firearms (at her request) and she was transported to a local hospital for a mental evaluation.
•A man reported having suicidal thoughts over a break up with his girlfriend but told the responding officer that he had not formulated a plan for how he would do it. He was transported to a local hospital for a mental evaluation.
•A Ford Focus stolen in Clarke County was located on Friendship Church Road in Madison County last week.
•A theft was reported on Holly Creek Church Road.
•Someone reportedly attempted to break into an outside drink machine at Poca Grocery on Poca Road about 4 a.m. on July 29. From the video footage, the suspect appeared to be a middle-aged white male, wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored tee shirt driving a medium-sized dark color sedan. The video quality was too poor to obtain a license plate, according to the report.
•A woman on Railroad Avenue reported that her son had fraudulently added her name to her bank account and withdrew money without her permission.
